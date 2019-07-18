Nomura Holdings Trimmed By $594,471 Its Garmin LTD (GRMN) Stake; Dawson Geophysical Company (DWSN) Shorts Increased By 8.48%

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased Garmin Ltd (GRMN) stake by 39.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nomura Holdings Inc sold 6,833 shares as Garmin Ltd (GRMN)’s stock rose 10.69%. The Nomura Holdings Inc holds 10,423 shares with $915,000 value, down from 17,256 last quarter. Garmin Ltd now has $15.55B valuation. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $81.93. About 284,524 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 33.07% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 03/05/2018 – Introducing inReach® Mini from Garmin®, a small but mighty two-way satellite communicator for any adventure; 02/05/2018 – Garmin 1Q EPS 68c; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 56C; 02/05/2018 – Garmin 1Q Rev $711M; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect lQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio and more; 08/03/2018 – GARMIN – ANNOUNCED TACTIX CHARLIE, A GPS WEARABLE THAT COMBINES TACTICAL FUNCTIONALITY WITH NAVIGATION AND FITNESS TRAINING; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect IQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio; 23/05/2018 – Garmin® introduces the G3000H integrated flight deck to the Part 27 VFR/IFR turbine helicopter market; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.05; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL- EXPANDED CONNEXT ECOSYSTEM NOW INCLUDES FLTPLAN.COM WEBSITE, FLTPLAN GO APP ON APPLE AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the continental United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $57.46 million. The firm acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including gas and oil companies, and independent gas and oil operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries. It currently has negative earnings. It operates seismic crews that supply seismic data primarily to companies engaged in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas on land and in land-to-water transition areas.

Among 3 analysts covering Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Garmin Ltd had 10 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Longbow on Tuesday, February 19. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Robert W. Baird maintained Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold GRMN shares while 133 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 80.85 million shares or 0.32% more from 80.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Plc invested in 0.03% or 43,256 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.18% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Cadence Cap Management Llc holds 4,007 shares. Amer Grp accumulated 0.02% or 46,227 shares. Laffer reported 0% stake. Boston Advsr Limited Liability owns 69,202 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc holds 0% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) or 1,479 shares. Sit Assocs owns 93,250 shares. Kornitzer Mgmt Inc Ks invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Daiwa Securities Gru owns 4,739 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 353,024 shares. Garrison Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.31% or 6,693 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 7,616 shares. Sei Investments has invested 0% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.02% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 34,962 shares.

Analysts await Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, up 1.01% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.99 per share. GRMN’s profit will be $189.83 million for 20.48 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Garmin Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.99% EPS growth.

