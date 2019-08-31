Nomura Holdings Stake in Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) Has Decreased by $7.27 Million; Inca Investments Cut Stake in Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) by $5.76 Million

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) by 63.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc sold 77,381 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The institutional investor held 44,865 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26M, down from 122,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Pinnacle West Capital for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $95.31. About 924,488 shares traded. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has risen 13.67% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.67% the S&P500. Some Historical PNW News: 03/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP PNW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $76; 24/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CUTS PALO VERDE 2 REACTOR TO 0% FROM 100%: NRC; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Pinnacle West Capital And Sub Otlks To Stable; 24/04/2018 – APS to Issue Resource RFPs; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital 1Q EPS 3c; 29/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 2 TO 100% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital 1Q Rev $692.7M; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Sees 2018 Consolidated Earned Return on Avg Common Equity Topping 9.5%; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico

Inca Investments Llc decreased its stake in Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) by 17.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc sold 198,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.19% . The institutional investor held 948,697 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.22 million, down from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Banco Santander Chile New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $28.4. About 251,968 shares traded or 3.87% up from the average. Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) has declined 11.48% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BSAC News: 27/04/2018 – BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE 1Q EPS CLP0.80, EST. CLP0.78; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Total Loans Increased 3.2% YoY; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Total Deposits Grew 2.3%; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Net Interest Income Rose 8.8% YoY; 02/04/2018 – BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE PROPOSES YR DIV CH$2.25/SHR, EST CH$1.80; 02/04/2018 – REG-Banco Santander-Chile: Banco Santander Chile announces dividend payout of 75% of 2017 earnings; 27/04/2018 – SANTANDER CHILE 1Q NET INCOME CLP151.02B; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q EPS 53c; 28/03/2018 REG-BANCO SANTANDER CHILE ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF ITS ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F WITH THE UNITED STATED SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00M and $583.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brf Sa (NYSE:BRFS) by 2.72 million shares to 10.32 million shares, valued at $60.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 36 investors sold PNW shares while 123 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 94.09 million shares or 0.85% more from 93.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviance Cap Prtn Ltd has invested 0.06% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). 44,865 are owned by Nomura Holdg. Moreover, Raymond James Svcs Advsr Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Com has invested 0.04% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Company Of Vermont invested in 0.01% or 1,627 shares. The Ohio-based Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.03% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 12,831 shares. Proshare Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 25,445 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 2,935 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Inv Research Advsr reported 15,460 shares. Ent Financial Services Corp, Missouri-based fund reported 51 shares. Asset One holds 118,125 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Tci Wealth Advisors Inc invested in 0.25% or 5,950 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt has 47 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $23.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 2,629 shares to 4,797 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 68,883 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,659 shares, and has risen its stake in Yum! Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM).