Nomura Holdings Stake In Intercept Pharmaceuticals In (ICPT) Was Has Lifted; Crown Castle Intl (Reit) (CCI) Shareholder Capital International LTD Has Trimmed Position

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals In (ICPT) by 489.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 13,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.77% . The institutional investor held 16,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.31 million, up from 2,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Intercept Pharmaceuticals In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $68.97. About 518,082 shares traded. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has declined 29.32% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ICPT News: 05/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Prices 2.3M Shr Offering at $64/Shr; 05/04/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS PRICING OF UPSIZED $250M; 13/04/2018 – INTERCEPT COMMENTS ON SUBSTUDY FROM POISE PHASE 3 TRIAL; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1Q Research and Development Expenses $48.7M; 24/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Appoints Nancy Miller-Rich to Its Bd of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $81.6M; 08/05/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMA 1Q LOSS/SHR $3.22, EST. LOSS/SHR $3.31; 24/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Appoints Nancy Miller-Rich to Its Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Announces Proposed $120 M Public Offering, $92 M Private Placement of Common Stk; 08/05/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMA 1Q REV. $36.0M, EST. $38.9M

Capital International Ltd decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (Reit) (CCI) by 4.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd sold 4,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 99,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.91 million, down from 103,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp (Reit) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $138.66. About 1.88M shares traded or 4.15% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $420.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,841 shares to 11,859 shares, valued at $4.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 34,221 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,084 shares, and has risen its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (Usd) (NYSE:ABX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oakworth Capital Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Jefferies Grp Lc holds 0.02% or 22,297 shares. Dumont Blake Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested 0.31% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Vanguard Group Incorporated Inc invested 0.27% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 900 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Redwood Invs Ltd owns 0.63% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 65,648 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.15% or 19,546 shares. Echo Street Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 1.85% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Everence Cap Mngmt reported 10,749 shares stake. Heritage Wealth Advsrs accumulated 0% or 165 shares. Hilltop Incorporated owns 16,250 shares. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) Corporation has 2,085 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. M&T National Bank has invested 0.05% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Rmsincerbeaux Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 2,600 shares. Fdx Advisors has 0.16% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 32,280 shares.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity.

