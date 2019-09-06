Nomura Holdings Raised Its Public Storage (PSA) Position by $3.98 Million; Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has Upped Holding in Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH) as Market Value Declined

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 518.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 18,237 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 21,755 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75 million, up from 3,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $257.5. About 822,678 shares traded or 5.69% up from the average. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 17/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $203 FROM $201; 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $203; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage Announces Management Changes; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT RElTweek 2018 to be Webcast; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH) by 7.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought 52,946 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 806,525 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.43M, up from 753,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $64.45. About 2.86M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $23.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:INTC) by 548,300 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $2.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 74,417 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,583 shares, and cut its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fosun Interest Ltd holds 0.21% or 46,250 shares. Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 29,248 shares. 76,321 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Mitchell Mngmt accumulated 0.42% or 16,553 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life has invested 0.05% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). First Midwest National Bank & Trust Tru Division holds 0.18% or 18,409 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Fil Ltd stated it has 0.74% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Westpac accumulated 100,158 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 838,722 shares. Jensen Invest Management stated it has 3.56 million shares or 3.07% of all its holdings. Holderness Invs holds 5,284 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.36% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Rockland Trust Com reported 138,190 shares or 1.06% of all its holdings.

