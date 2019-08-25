Nomura Holdings Position In Dte Energy Company (DTE) Was Has Raised; As Atlantic Pwr (AT) Share Value Rose, Holder Mangrove Partners Lowered Its Stake

Mangrove Partners decreased its stake in Atlantic Pwr Corp (AT) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners sold 1.44M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 7.57M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.08M, down from 9.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Atlantic Pwr Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $257.89 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.35. About 312,398 shares traded. Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) has risen 11.16% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.16% the S&P500. Some Historical AT News: 19/04/2018 – Atlantic Power Corp Announces Repricing of APLP Holdings Term Loan and Revolver; 03/05/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORP – REAFFIRMED 2018 PROJECT ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – Atlantic Power Short-Interest Ratio Rises 14% to 85 Days; 03/05/2018 – Atlantic Power 1Q Rev $80M; 19/04/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORP – COMBINED SAVINGS OF THREE REPRICING TRANSACTIONS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $41.1 MLN OVER TERMS OF FACILITIES; 03/05/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORPORATION RELEASES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS; 04/04/2018 – Atlantic Power Short-Interest Ratio Rises 91% to 46 Days; 23/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY REPORTS 8.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN ATLANTIC POWER CORP AS OF APRIL 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Atlantic Power Corp. ‘B+’ Long-Term Corporate Credit Rating; 19/04/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORPORATION ANNOUNCES REPRICING OF APLP HOLDINGS TERM LOAN AND REVOLVER

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in Dte Energy Company (DTE) by 21890.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 144,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 144,700 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.91M, up from 658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Dte Energy Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $128.39. About 1.06 million shares traded or 25.01% up from the average. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 17.93% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 30/03/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO DTE.N SAYS SUBMITTED ITS 2018 RENEWABLE ENERGY PLAN TO MICHIGAN PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION; 25/04/2018 – DTE REAFFIRMS 2018 OPERATING EPS GUIDANCE OF $5.57-$5.99; 07/05/2018 – DTE Energy announces agreement with Roxbury Group to develop former Ann Arbor MichCon site into world-class mixed-use project and public space; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – SEES CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $10.4 BLN FOR 2018-2022 PERIOD FOR DTE ELECTRIC; 07/05/2018 – DTE ENERGY RAISES FERMI 2 REACTOR TO 42% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 07/05/2018 – DTE’S FERMI 2 REACTOR SHUT IN APRIL ON TRANSFORMER MALFUNCTION; 07/05/2018 – DTE ENERGY, ROXBURY GROUP TO DEVELOP FORMER MICHCON SITE; 03/05/2018 – DTE Energy issues second quarter dividend; offers investors “green” bond opportunity; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Outlook Of Dte Gas To Negative; 23/04/2018 – DJ DTE Energy Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DTE)

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $23.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ambac Financial Group Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMBC) by 250,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $9.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starwood Property Trust Inc (NYSE:STWD) by 109,564 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 472,524 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp (Call) (NYSE:USB).

Mangrove Partners, which manages about $562.50M and $747.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) by 471,695 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $3.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd by 177,091 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.40 million shares, and has risen its stake in Contura Energy Inc.

