Nomura Holdings Lowered Its Xilinx (Call) (XLNX) Stake by $4.68 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Artal Group Sa Holding In Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) Was Has Raised

Artal Group Sa increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) by 86.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa bought 454,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 979,275 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.35M, up from 525,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $970.20M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.2. About 456,316 shares traded or 13.22% up from the average. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) has declined 21.05% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DRNA News: 20/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Dicerna, Alnylam litigation settlement wrongly coded to American Lorain; 08/03/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.90; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – ALNYLAM WILL DISMISS ALL CLAIMS OF “TRADE SECRET MISAPPROPRIATION” & OTHER RELATED CLAIMS BROUGHT IN COURT AGAINST CO; 20/04/2018 – ALNYLAM – AS PER SETTLEMENT, DICERNA WILL BE RESTRICTED IN ITS DEVELOPMENT RELATING TO OLIGONUCLEOTIDE-BASED THERAPEUTICS FOR A DEFINED SET OF CO’S TARGETS; 14/05/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BELIEVES THAT IT HAS SUFFICIENT CASH TO FUND EXECUTION OF ITS CURRENT CLINICAL AND OPERATING PLAN THROUGH 2019; 17/05/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc; 03/04/2018 – Dicerna at HC Wainwright Global Biotechnology Conference Apr 10; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam Reaches Settlement Agreement with Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Resolving Trade Secret Misappropriation and Other Pending Litigation; 14/05/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRNA)

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (Call) (XLNX) by 17.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc sold 36,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 170,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.05 million, down from 206,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $120.32. About 2.18 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 60.20% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.77% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q NET REV. $672.9M, EST. $650.3M; 17/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Gross Margin Is Expected to Be 69% to 71%; 09/05/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : NOMURA RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM REDUCE; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Operating Expenses Are Expected to Be Approximately $260 Million; 21/04/2018 – DJ Xilinx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLNX); 17/04/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders for Next Generation Radar Systems for Deployment on 4th Generation Fighter Aircraft; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – China’s ZTE paid over $2.3 bln to U.S. exporters last year, ZTE; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.65, from 3.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold DRNA shares while 20 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 46.22 million shares or 51.46% less from 95.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Inc stated it has 613 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Manchester Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.04% or 18,857 shares. State Street stated it has 0% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). California Employees Retirement reported 55,800 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 0% invested in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) for 32,970 shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 202,213 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ecor1 Lc owns 3.32M shares or 4.48% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Ellington Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) or 10,900 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Point72 Asset Management LP reported 1.35M shares. The Hong Kong-based Fosun Limited has invested 0.17% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) for 11,177 shares. Los Angeles Management Equity Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Jpmorgan Chase invested in 445,722 shares.

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:CELG) by 250,000 shares to 750,000 shares, valued at $70.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nektar Therapeutics (Call) (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX).

Since May 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $20.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Mngmt holds 0.3% or 1.09M shares. Gamco Inc Et Al invested in 2,825 shares. Ferguson Wellman Mgmt reported 89,490 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Nuwave Inv Management Ltd Com holds 0.66% or 4,416 shares. 2,687 are owned by First Long Island Lc. Bp Public Ltd reported 29,000 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. One Mgmt Lc invested 0.49% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Gilder Gagnon Howe & Limited Liability Corp holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 243,374 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 33,085 shares or 2.21% of the stock. 215 are held by Ftb Incorporated. Northern Corporation holds 0.1% or 3.30 million shares in its portfolio. Zweig invested in 0.22% or 15,909 shares. Colony Gru Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 5,874 shares. Moreover, United Ser Automobile Association has 0.27% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 829,168 shares. California-based Utd Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.17% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

