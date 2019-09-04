Nomura Holdings Lifted Zoetis (ZTS) Position by $3.36 Million; State Treasurer State Of Michigan Lifted Stryker (SYK) Holding by $31.66 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 11.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 33,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 319,848 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.42M, up from 286,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $127.04. About 1.89M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Buy Veterinary Diagnostics Company Abaxis For A 16% Premium — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis: Purchase Price of $83 Per Shr in Cash, or Approximately $2B in Aggregate; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL IMPACTING 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS – DEAL AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $120 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO THE COMPANY UNDER OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR US $83/SHR IN CASH; 16/05/2018 – S&P: Zoetis Rating Reflects Expectation That Leverage Will Remain in 2x-3x Range in 2018-2019; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics company Abaxis for $2bn; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 29/03/2018 – Zoetis to Host Webcast and Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 61.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan bought 160,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 421,596 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.27M, up from 260,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $218.12. About 1.10 million shares traded or 10.63% up from the average. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 1. AutoPlex System, Product Number: 0605-887-000, UDI: (01)4546540593108;; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Break-Away Femoral Nozzle, Product Number: 0206-512-000, UDI: (01; 15/03/2018 – Stryker Spine Division’s Tritanium® C Anterior Cervical Cage Gains Momentum With Surgeons; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- PCD Kit: Long 90, 13g Match-Ground w/ Bevel, Product Number: 0506-485-000; 04/04/2018 – ALLOSOURCE – CO, STRYKER LAUNCH PROCHONDRIX CR, A OSTEOCHONDRAL ALLOGRAFT WHICH IS A NATURAL SOLUTION FOR PATIENTS NEEDING ARTICULAR CARTILAGE REPAIR; 27/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $185 FROM $175; 26/04/2018 – Stryker Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.70-Adj EPS $1.75; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Advanced Cement Mixing (ACM) Kit w/ Femoral Breakaway Nozzle & Prox. Med; 07/03/2018 – Stryker’s Spine Division Receives FDA Clearance for 3D-Printed Tritanium TL Curved Posterior Lumbar Cage; 04/05/2018 – REG-Stryker to participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference

More notable recent Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stryker Corporation: Don’t Stryke Yet – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Stryker announces definitive agreement to acquire Mobius Imaging & Cardan Robotics – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Stryker Corporation (SYK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

