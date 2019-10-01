Nomura Holdings Lifted Stake in Intel (INTC) by $8.93 Million; Unilever Plc (UL) Position Held by St James Investment Company Llc

St James Investment Company Llc increased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 241.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc bought 20,819 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 29,449 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.83 million, up from 8,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $157.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $59.9. About 174,660 shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 09/04/2018 – Net Solutions Included in Research List of Digital Experience Service Providers 2017; 14/05/2018 – Yoga Guru’s Blitz in India Fails to Dent Unilever’s Sales Gain; 15/03/2018 – Unilever’s Pitkethly: Consolidation of Headquarters in Netherlands Will Be Done by End of 2018; 23/03/2018 – Unilever shareholder balks at London HQ move to Rotterdam; 16/03/2018 – Unilever has chosen to protect itself from modern capitalism; 20/03/2018 – Unilever Prices $2.1 Bln Bond Issue; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER CFO SAYS SEES MARKETS GROWING JUST BELOW 3 PCT; 19/04/2018 – Unilever 1Q Turnover Excluding Spreads EUR11.9B; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER EXEC SAYS AT CURRENT SPOT RATES CURRENCY WOULD HAVE A NEGATIVE 6-7 PCT IMPACT ON ANNUAL TURNOVER, SLIGHTLY MORE ON EPS; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Revises Unilever Outlook to Stable from Negative; Affirms at ‘A+’

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 380.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 190,057 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 240,057 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.43M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $52.11. About 833,554 shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/03/2018 – ModusLink Corporation Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 26/04/2018 – Intel CEO Brian Krzanich dismissed investor concerns that functionality issues were causing 10-nanometer production delays; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 EPS $3.79; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Justice Deptartment hands over document to House Intel panel; 27/04/2018 – Intel opens more than 4 percent higher after crushing earnings; 27/03/2018 – NVDA, GOOG, INTC: BREAKING: NVIDIA Temporarily Suspends Self Driving Testing Across Globe Following Uber Fatality $NVDA – ! $NVDA $GOOG $INTC; 26/04/2018 – Intel Taps a Former Nemesis to Oversee Chip Design; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP INTC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.57, REV VIEW $65.15 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – l-COM 2018: Ekimetrics won the Intel challenge hackathon final showcasing its consultants’ excellence in Data Science; 06/03/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Intel Corporation and Certain of Its Senior Executives

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $21.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 15,434 shares to 4,201 shares, valued at $4.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 7,597 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,400 shares, and cut its stake in Vipshop Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIPS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spears Abacus Advisors Lc reported 0.06% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). The Ohio-based James Investment Rech has invested 1.48% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Moreover, Bryn Mawr Tru has 0.5% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Kornitzer Mgmt Ks holds 1.35M shares. 41,660 were accumulated by Chicago Equity Prtnrs Lc. Biondo Investment Advsr Llc reported 1.24% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Private Wealth Limited Liability holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 54,298 shares. Insight 2811 stated it has 0.28% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Premier Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% or 13,180 shares in its portfolio. Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 5,810 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tennessee-based Proffitt And Goodson has invested 0.1% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Arrow reported 56,022 shares. Horrell Mgmt invested in 335 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 596,173 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Legacy Capital Partners Incorporated invested in 2.35% or 110,532 shares.

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Global Inc Class C (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 133,817 shares to 1.77 million shares, valued at $46.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 40,447 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 411,062 shares, and cut its stake in Anheuser (NYSE:BUD).

