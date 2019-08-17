Nomura Holdings Lifted Its Ventas (VTR) Stake by $2.72 Million; As Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose, Jrm Investment Counsel Has Raised Stake

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 516.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 43,219 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 51,581 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, up from 8,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $73.2. About 1.80 million shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO RESTRUCTURE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO OF 128 COMMUNITIES LEASED FROM VENTAS; 19/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 19/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q EPS 22c; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NAREIT FFO SHR $3.76; 27/04/2018 – Ventas to Pursue Sale of Brookdale Portfolio Properties Totaling Up to $30 Million in Cash Rent; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC QTRLY REPORTED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE WAS $0.96; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Raises 2018 Normalized FFO View; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints James Shelton as Presiding Director to Lead Executive Sessions; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas Agreement

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc bought 1,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 33,352 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34 million, up from 31,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.80M shares traded or 7.62% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S COOK: SERVICES MOMENTUM REMAINS ‘INCREDIBLY STRONG’; 02/05/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 30 Points as Apple Beats, Fed Clock Ticks — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS UPDATED ITS IPAD WITH SUPPORT FOR APPLE PENCIL PLUS EVEN GREATER PERFORMANCE, STARTING AT $329; 24/05/2018 – APPLE SAYS PLEASED COURT AGREES THAT SAMSUNG SHOULD PAY; 18/04/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO HAVE TERADYNE TEST POWER-MANAGEMENT CHIPS: EDN; 01/05/2018 – Puget Sound Business Journal: At Two Union, Regus is moving out to make way for a growing Apple, sources tell @MarcStilesPSBJ:; 09/04/2018 – Apple Launches Red IPhone 8 to Keep Line Fresh Mid-Cycle; 15/03/2018 – EU antitrust regulators to decide on Apple, Shazam deal by April 23; 24/05/2018 – Millennials looking to pay with plastic have more options than ever. Apple, Ikea, Uber are all pushing branded cards; 23/04/2018 – EU Opens In-Depth Probe Into Apple’s Purchase of Shazam

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Counselors holds 0.02% or 6,816 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Lc, Nebraska-based fund reported 224,071 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability has 291,928 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 16,039 shares. 26,169 are held by Raymond James Tru Na. Bokf Na stated it has 11,257 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fort Washington Inv Inc Oh invested in 0.01% or 15,700 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 544,392 shares. Regions Fincl Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Atria Invs Limited Liability Co owns 5,255 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability invested 0.14% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Signaturefd Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 3,573 shares. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Lc, New Jersey-based fund reported 8,455 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Lc holds 0.07% or 35,679 shares. Moreover, Hodges Capital has 0.02% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $23.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cars.Com Inc (Call) by 33,400 shares to 139,000 shares, valued at $3.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 7,857 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,670 shares, and cut its stake in Kar Auction Services Inc (Put) (NYSE:KAR).

