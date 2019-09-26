Nomura Holdings Lifted By $4.38 Million Its Logmein (Call) (LOGM) Position; Wellington Shields & Company Has Cut Universal Electronics (UEIC) Holding By $923,525

Nomura Holdings Inc increased Logmein Inc (Call) (LOGM) stake by 300% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Nomura Holdings Inc acquired 60,000 shares as Logmein Inc (Call) (LOGM)’s stock declined 6.24%. The Nomura Holdings Inc holds 80,000 shares with $5.88 million value, up from 20,000 last quarter. Logmein Inc (Call) now has $3.50B valuation. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $70.75. About 187,752 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – APRIL 4, , CO’S BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.31; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Large Dividend Adds LogMeIn; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.49 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – LogMeln CFO Edward Herdiech Named Boston Business Journal 2018 CFO of the Year Honoree; 09/04/2018 – LogMeln Names Sara Andrews to Board of Directors; 03/04/2018 – LogMeIn Completes Acquisition Of Jive Communications; 21/05/2018 – LOGMEIN CFO EDWARD HERDIECH NAMED BOSTON BUSINESS JOURNAL 2018 CFO OF THE YEAR HONOREE; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ REV $280.3M, EST. $277.6M; 10/04/2018 – LogMeIn Announces LastPass Integration Partnership with OneLogin

Wellington Shields & Company decreased Universal Electronics (UEIC) stake by 30.87% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wellington Shields & Company sold 22,525 shares as Universal Electronics (UEIC)’s stock rose 9.85%. The Wellington Shields & Company holds 50,442 shares with $2.07M value, down from 72,967 last quarter. Universal Electronics now has $716.17 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $51.6. About 99,615 shares traded or 4.21% up from the average. Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) has risen 22.34% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.34% the S&P500. Some Historical UEIC News: 23/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS – ON APRIL 17, UNIT & GUANGZHOU JUNHAO INVESTMENT CO MUTUALLY AGREED TO TERMINATE SEPT. 30, 2016 TRANSFER AGREEMENT; 11/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Presenting at Conference May 24; 03/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Sees 2Q Adj EPS 35c-Adj EPS 45c; 23/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS – C.G. DEVELOPMENT LIMITED TO SELL ITS OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN GEMSTAR TECHNOLOGY (CHINA) TO GUANGZHOU MUXIA HOTEL MANAGEMENT; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 35C TO 45C, EST. 90C; 22/05/2018 – Universal Electronics to Present in Two June Conferences; 22/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 03/05/2018 – Universal Electronics 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 19/04/2018 DJ Universal Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UEIC); 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 64C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.04, from 2.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 10 investors sold UEIC shares while 41 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 12.06 million shares or 2.41% less from 12.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 49 were accumulated by Us National Bank & Trust De. Great West Life Assurance Can has 18,769 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks has invested 0.01% in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC). Charles Schwab Management, a California-based fund reported 153,256 shares. Howland Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 4,718 shares. Laurion Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 9,252 shares. Pacific Ridge Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 112,342 shares or 1.18% of the stock. Riverhead Lc holds 0% in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) or 2,451 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 10,831 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Frontier Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 369,158 shares. G2 Inv Partners Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) or 12,940 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC). Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 14,736 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wellington Shields Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.98% of its portfolio in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC).

Analysts await Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 742.86% or $0.52 from last year’s $0.07 per share. UEIC’s profit will be $8.19 million for 21.86 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.37 actual EPS reported by Universal Electronics Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -259.46% EPS growth.

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased Cl A stake by 41,587 shares to 43,413 valued at $47.81 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares China Large (FXI) stake by 829,400 shares and now owns 3.07 million shares. Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 40 investors sold LOGM shares while 110 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 45.73 million shares or 2.94% more from 44.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Fincl holds 0.02% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 228,820 shares. 421 were reported by Tradewinds Cap Management Limited Liability. Nordea Inv Ab holds 77,955 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 343 shares. Carroll Associates holds 12 shares. First Citizens Bank Tru reported 5,905 shares. Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment Prtn has invested 0.05% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 0.01% or 14,702 shares. 225 are owned by Walleye Trading Ltd Llc. Bluestein R H And holds 0.01% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) or 3,000 shares. Anchor Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 8,330 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Franklin Inc has 0.01% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% or 1,135 shares in its portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering LogMein (NASDAQ:LOGM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. LogMein has $7700 highest and $74 lowest target. $75.50’s average target is 6.71% above currents $70.75 stock price. LogMein had 4 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital. The stock of LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Stephens on Thursday, August 22.