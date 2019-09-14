Nomura Holdings Increases Stake in Ford Motor Co (F); Consolidated Edison (ED) Shareholder Payden & Rygel Upped Its Stake by $565,500

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in Ford Motor Co (F) by 2768.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 836,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 866,287 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.80M, up from 30,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Ford Motor Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.45. About 25.92 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 11/04/2018 – FORD’S LINCOLN IS SAID TO PLAN MAKING 5 NEW CARS IN CHINA: RTRS; 01/05/2018 – FORD SAYS SHIFT AWAY FROM LUXURY CARS TO SUVS IS ‘BREATHTAKING’; 12/04/2018 – Ford Licenses Hybrid Vehicle Patents from Paice, Abell Foundation; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS SHUTDOWN TO ADVERSERLY IMPACT ‘NEAR TERM’ RESULTS; 20/03/2018 – KKR, Venado Oil & Gas Team Up for Eagle Ford Expansion (Video); 27/03/2018 – NEWPEK SIGNS DEAL TO SELL LAND IN EAGLE FORD SHALE TO SUNDANCE; 18/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR FORD ISSUES TWO SAFETY RECALLS IN NORTH AMERICA MAY; 16/05/2018 – Ford To Resume F-150, Super Duty Production — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL SHOULD COMPLETELY DIVEST EAGLE FORD POSITION TO PAY DOWN DEBT, BECOME PERMIAN PURE-PLAY; 09/05/2018 – FORD: F-150 PRODUCTION IS SUSPENDED AT KANSAS CITY PLANT

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Consolidated Edison (ED) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel bought 6,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 184,900 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.21M, up from 178,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Consolidated Edison for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $89.81. About 1.66M shares traded or 3.25% up from the average. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers; 23/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $77; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY SHR $1.38; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Consolidated Edison Co Of NY’s Sr Unsec Dbntrs ‘A-‘; 16/04/2018 – GridBright Helps Con Edison Reduce Subway Delays Caused by Power Outages; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/03/2018 – New Jersey AG opposes eminent domain for PennEast natgas pipeline; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation

Since March 31, 2019, it had 51 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $157,313 activity. de la Bastide Lore bought 9 shares worth $796. RESHESKE FRANCES also bought $88 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares. Shares for $4,569 were bought by Moore Elizabeth D. On Sunday, March 31 the insider OATES JOSEPH P bought $846. $2,329 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was bought by Sanchez Robert on Friday, May 31. Cawley Timothy had bought 27 shares worth $2,329.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $8.29 million activity. Shares for $8.00M were bought by FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR. The insider LECHLEITER JOHN C bought 10,000 shares worth $95,950.

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $21.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 777,728 shares to 17,872 shares, valued at $708,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Republic Services Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 88,855 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,308 shares, and cut its stake in Encompass Health Corp.