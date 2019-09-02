Nomura Holdings Increased Its Stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by $33.28 Million; Caxton Associates LP Lifted Holding in Electronic Arts (EA)

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (TJX) by 108.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 628,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 1.21M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.26M, up from 580,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $54.97. About 5.84 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Caxton Associates Lp increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 301.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp bought 19,748 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 26,299 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 6,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $93.68. About 1.70M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Rev $1.58B; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The; 08/03/2018 – EA Announces Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment and More to Enter Origin Access; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Vivek Paul and Denise F. Warren to Retire From Board; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE BOOSTED LEN, PZZA, EA, MGM, LQ IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $23.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 101,201 shares to 699 shares, valued at $90,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Irobot Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 56,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,000 shares, and cut its stake in Invitation Homes Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Mgmt invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 967,717 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv reported 15,686 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough Company invested in 126,477 shares or 0.94% of the stock. Turtle Creek Asset Inc invested in 36,988 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Beacon Financial holds 0.43% or 49,152 shares in its portfolio. Nottingham Advsr Incorporated reported 0.19% stake. Central Savings Bank Tru holds 0.52% or 43,624 shares. Mai Capital reported 4,943 shares. Amica Mutual Ins holds 0.61% or 91,258 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 284,996 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 0.09% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 5.98M shares. Principal Gp invested in 0.11% or 2.28M shares. Monetary Management holds 2,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr Inc reported 116 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75 billion and $688.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tapestry Inc by 16,762 shares to 10,390 shares, valued at $338,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Okta Inc by 4,217 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,121 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

