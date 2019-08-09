Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR)’s Financial Results Comparing With E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC)

This is a contrast between Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NMR) and E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Investment Brokerage – National and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nomura Holdings Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.28 0.00 E*TRADE Financial Corporation 47 3.35 N/A 4.06 12.02

Table 1 demonstrates Nomura Holdings Inc. and E*TRADE Financial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NMR) and E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nomura Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.7% -0.2% E*TRADE Financial Corporation 0.00% 16.8% 1.6%

Volatility & Risk

Nomura Holdings Inc.’s current beta is 1.49 and it happens to be 49.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, E*TRADE Financial Corporation’s beta is 1.16 which is 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Nomura Holdings Inc. and E*TRADE Financial Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nomura Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 E*TRADE Financial Corporation 0 1 5 2.83

On the other hand, E*TRADE Financial Corporation’s potential upside is 32.24% and its consensus price target is $55.83.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nomura Holdings Inc. and E*TRADE Financial Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.8% and 96.8%. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Nomura Holdings Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of E*TRADE Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nomura Holdings Inc. 0% -6.13% -10.37% -16.17% -29.5% -9.41% E*TRADE Financial Corporation -1.87% 6.88% -2.61% 5.06% -18.62% 11.19%

For the past year Nomura Holdings Inc. has -9.41% weaker performance while E*TRADE Financial Corporation has 11.19% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors E*TRADE Financial Corporation beats Nomura Holdings Inc.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily deposits to retail investors; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients. The company provides its services to customers through digital platforms; and a network of customer service representatives and financial consultants through phone, email, and online at two branches, as well as in person through 30 branches across the United States. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.