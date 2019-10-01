Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NMR) Reaches $4.30 After 6.00% Up Move; Shorts at SMITHS GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES (SMGKF) Raised By 10.88%

The stock of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.3. About 218,373 shares traded. Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) has declined 29.50% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NMR News: 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Price Target Raised to $190.00/Share From $180.00 by Nomura; 27/03/2018 – ZTE CORP 000063.SZ : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO RMB28.5; RATING NEUTRAL; 06/03/2018 – NOMURA FIXES YEN AT 105.62/DOLLAR, 0.64 STRONGER; 21/05/2018 – NOMURA STRATEGIST GEORGE GONCALVES ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 29/05/2018 – FinanclNews[Reg]: Top private equity banker quits HSBC for Nomura; 26/04/2018 – TABLE-Nomura Real Estate HD 3231.T -2017/18 group results; 05/04/2018 – 3SBIO INC 1530.HK : NOMURA RAISES TP TO HK$19.3; RATING NEUTRAL; 25/04/2018 – MOODY’S CORP MCO.N : NOMURA RAISES PRICE TARGET TO $190 FROM $180; 25/05/2018 – Japan’s Nomura, Line seal plan for net-based securities brokerage; 20/05/2018 – NOMURA FIXES YEN AT 111.05/DOLLAR, 0.14 WEAKERThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $14.08B company. It was reported on Oct, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $4.56 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:NMR worth $844.86 million more.

SMITHS GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SMGKF) had an increase of 10.88% in short interest.

Smiths Group plc designs, manufactures, and sells various services and products for the threat and contraband detection, medical devices, energy, communications, and engineered components markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.35 billion. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek divisions. It has a 22.88 P/E ratio. The John Crane division offers engineered services and products comprising mechanical seals, seal support systems, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, and specialist filtration systems.

Nomura Holdings, Inc. provides various financial services to individuals, firms, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company has market cap of $14.08 billion. It operates through three divisions: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. It has a 15.58 P/E ratio. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and firms.

