Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NMR) Reaches $4.05 After 8.00% Up Move; Insmed (INSM) Shorts Up By 5.76%

Insmed Inc (NASDAQ:INSM) had an increase of 5.76% in short interest. INSM’s SI was 12.20M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 5.76% from 11.53M shares previously. With 988,500 avg volume, 12 days are for Insmed Inc (NASDAQ:INSM)’s short sellers to cover INSM’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $16.46. About 207,491 shares traded. Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has declined 9.30% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INSM News: 10/04/2018 – Insmed Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – Insmed Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 17/05/2018 – lnsmed Appoints Leo Lee to its Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – lnsmed Announces FDA Acceptance for Filing of New Drug Application for ALIS in NTM Lung Disease Caused by MAC; 02/05/2018 – Insmed 1Q Loss/Shr 89c; 02/05/2018 – Insmed 1Q-End Cash and Cash Equivalents $686.6M; 16/05/2018 – INSMED: PDUFA ACTION DATE FOR ALIS SET FOR SEPT. 28; 29/03/2018 – Insmed Sees 6-Mo Priority Review, NDA Being Reviewed by Division of Anti-Infective Products; 16/05/2018 – INSMED: FDA ACCEPTS NDA FILING FOR ALIS IN NTM LUNG DISEASE; 31/03/2018 – Insmed Conference Scheduled By H.C. Wainwright for Apr. 8-10

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The company has market cap of $1.44 billion. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Among 2 analysts covering Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Insmed has $44 highest and $43 lowest target. $43.50’s average target is 164.28% above currents $16.46 stock price. Insmed had 4 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Volatility 101: Should Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Have Dropped 28%? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s Why Insmed Fell Hard Today – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Insmed (INSM) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Insmed Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Insmed (INSM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold Insmed Incorporated shares while 36 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 76.88 million shares or 1.17% more from 75.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Smith Asset Mgmt Gp L P has 0% invested in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Voloridge Limited Liability Com stated it has 32,978 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Mgmt Co, a Netherlands-based fund reported 9,393 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 68,850 shares or 0.25% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems, Florida-based fund reported 39,292 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 117,253 shares. Gsa Capital Prns Llp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) for 21,513 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md invested in 0.03% or 7.89 million shares. 64,753 were reported by Qs Investors Limited. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 4,492 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity reported 20,498 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac reported 0.64% stake. J Goldman Ltd Partnership holds 33,957 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Foresite Capital Mgmt Ii Ltd Liability Company stated it has 12.07% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM).