Nomura Holdings Has Upped Its Stake in Ttm Technologies (TTMI) by $589,788 as Valuation Declined; Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Declined While Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Cut by $394,896 Its Stake

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in Ttm Technologies (TTMI) by 9.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 49,149 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.40% . The institutional investor held 584,940 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.17M, up from 535,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Ttm Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.47. About 761,436 shares traded. TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) has declined 39.64% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.64% the S&P500. Some Historical TTMI News: 14/05/2018 – Nuveen Asset Management Buys New 2.2% Position in TTM Tech; 02/05/2018 – TTM Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 10/04/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. Receives Excellent Supplier Award From United Automotive Electronic Systems Co., Ltd; 02/05/2018 – TTM Technologies Sees 2Q Rev $700M-$750M; 11/05/2018 – TTM Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 23/04/2018 – DJ TTM Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTMI); 18/04/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Anaren, Inc; 09/05/2018 – TTM Technologies: James K. Bass Resigns From Board; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 02/05/2018 – TTM Technologies 1Q EPS 9c

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 5.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold 6,928 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 119,471 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.81 million, down from 126,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $78.84. About 5.13 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/03/2018 – Qualcomm dodges Broadcom but not potential for trade backlash; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM TO ADJOURN ANNUAL MEETING OF HOLDERS TO APRIL 5, 2018; 20/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: China is pushing Qualcomm to protect local companies before approving its purchase of NXP, sources say…; 27/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers tightening grip on China ties to Corporate America; 14/05/2018 – Trump asked Commerce chief to look into limits on China’s ZTE -White House; 13/03/2018 – In U.S.-China Tech Rivalry, Whose Side Is Qualcomm On?; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors sells China JV stake as Qualcomm takeover awaits Beíjing nod; 27/05/2018 – IBT: Qualcomm To Meet China Regulators In Push To Clear $44 Billion NXP deal; 26/04/2018 – RPT-ZTE tells suppliers China trade row may be factor in U.S. ban; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS – UNIT, VERIZON, ERICSSON, QUALCOMM’S UNIT, SUCCESSFUL TESTING OF 4G LTE TECHNOLOGY OVER CBRS SPECTRUM IN VERIZON’S COMMERCIAL NETWORK

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.62 million for 35.84 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Small (VB) by 14,098 shares to 293,099 shares, valued at $44.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,942 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,228 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atwood And Palmer accumulated 0.04% or 4,750 shares. Glenmede Na invested 0.11% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 54,636 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. The California-based Pure Advsr has invested 0.17% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Acg Wealth holds 0.06% or 7,749 shares in its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Co stated it has 589 shares. Sei Invests holds 329,602 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Birinyi Associates holds 0.1% or 4,000 shares in its portfolio. Dodge & Cox holds 4,500 shares. Rothschild Invest Corp Il has 0.49% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Williams Jones Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 11,345 shares. Conning Inc accumulated 826,550 shares or 1.47% of the stock. Columbia Asset Mngmt has invested 0.4% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Cambiar Investors Limited Liability holds 0.78% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 572,383 shares. Moreover, Ashfield Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold TTMI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 111.91 million shares or 1.64% more from 110.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Mgmt Ltd has 1.25 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. 110,700 are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc. Kbc Gru Nv has invested 0.01% in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 772,704 shares stake. Gotham Asset Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI). Pnc Financial Gp Incorporated reported 3,280 shares. State Street stated it has 0% in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI). First Tru Advsr Lp holds 0% or 39,469 shares. 31,983 are owned by Globeflex Cap Lp. 257,796 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Fmr Ltd Liability invested 0.02% in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI). 1.32M are owned by Kennedy Cap Management. Victory Cap reported 2.53 million shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 27,106 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ls Inv Ltd accumulated 2,741 shares.

