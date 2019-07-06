Nomura Holdings Has Upped Its Stake in Perficient (PRFT) by $962,631; Southport Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Air Lease (AL) as Valuation Rose

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in Perficient Inc (PRFT) by 10.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 35,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 360,775 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.97 million, up from 325,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Perficient Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $34.63. About 149,515 shares traded. Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) has risen 26.65% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.22% the S&P500. Some Historical PRFT News: 02/04/2018 – PERFICIENT BUYS SOUTHPORT SERVICES GROUP; 14/05/2018 – Perficient Digital Receives Internet Advertising Competition Award for the Jackson Energy Authority; 01/05/2018 – Perficient Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $1.44-Adj EPS $1.54; 19/04/2018 – Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital B2B Commerce Solutions at Magento Imagine 2018; 01/05/2018 – Perficient Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 39c; 01/05/2018 – PERFICIENT 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 34C (2 EST.); 18/04/2018 – Perficient to Showcase End-to-End Business Optimization Solutions During COLLABORATE 18; 01/05/2018 – Perficient 1Q Net $4.93M; 01/05/2018 – Perficient Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$127M; 01/05/2018 – PRFT SEES FY REV. $485.0M TO $510.0M, EST. $492.0M (2 EST.)

Southport Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 32.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,343 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $698.78M, down from 30,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $41.45. About 198,204 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 13.27% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.70% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – EXTENDED MATURITY DATE OF SUBSTANTIAL MAJORITY OF REVOLVING COMMITMENTS FROM MAY 5, 2021 TO MAY 5, 2022; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE IS `SCRAMBLING’ TO OFFSET AIRBUS, BOEING DELAYS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEEING RENEWED AIRLINE FOCUS ON RISING FUEL COSTS; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES `MAJOR’ SUPPLY CHAIN CONSTRAINTS FOR BOEING, AIRBUS; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Air Lease Order Valued at $936.8M at List Prices; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AIRCRAFT SCHEDULED TO DELIVER FROM ALC’S ORDER BOOK WITH AIRBUS IN JUNE 2019; 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE FLEET INCL. 253 OWNED, 49 MANAGED CRAFT AT MARCH 31; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE HELPING CUSTOMERS COVER BOEING 787 ROLLS ROYCE ISSUES; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q EPS $1.00

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com owns 0.18% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 138,700 shares. Zeke Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 10,619 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank, New York-based fund reported 18,869 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0.04% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership invested in 6,519 shares. California Employees Retirement System stated it has 241,062 shares. Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0.02% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Amp Cap Ltd has 0.01% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Selz Limited Liability Corp stated it has 7.84% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Regions Fincl Corporation accumulated 22,571 shares. Vanguard Gru has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Moreover, Brandywine Glob Investment Limited has 0.08% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 323,692 shares. Bb&T Lc reported 11,502 shares or 0% of all its holdings. M&T Bank & Trust, New York-based fund reported 6,471 shares.

Analysts await Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.35 EPS, up 29.81% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.04 per share. AL’s profit will be $150.05M for 7.68 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Air Lease Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.76% EPS growth.

Southport Management Llc, which manages about $21.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 25,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $1.09 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $24,848 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold PRFT shares while 70 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 27.87 million shares or 4.54% less from 29.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seizert Capital Prns Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) for 21,130 shares. Legal General Grp Public Limited Co invested in 82,612 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited Company stated it has 0% in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 6,315 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 170,784 are owned by Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Company. Principal holds 0.01% or 284,802 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 95,029 shares. American Interest Gp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) for 24,524 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp owns 0% invested in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) for 235 shares. 51,177 are held by Arizona State Retirement. Invesco has 0.01% invested in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) for 776,401 shares. Millrace Asset Group Inc reported 91,042 shares stake. The United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.03% in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). 57,289 are owned by Kbc Gru Nv. C M Bidwell And Assocs Ltd holds 0.11% or 4,075 shares in its portfolio.

