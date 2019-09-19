Nomura Holdings Has Upped Its Kinder Morgan (KMI) Stake by $2.34 Million; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Boosted Position by $82.50 Million as Share Value Rose

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 217.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 117,153 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 170,903 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.56 million, up from 53,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $20.69. About 639,820 shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED SIXTEEN DIRECTORS, EACH TO SERVE UNTIL CO’S 2019 ANNUAL MEETING AT ITS 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: 2018 Budget Is Set to Declare Dividends of $0.80 Per Common Share; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS WILL BUY KINDER MORGAN’S TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION PROJECT FOR C$4.5 BLN; 15/04/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS PROVINCE AND FEDERAL GOVERNMENT HAVE STARTED TALKS WITH KINDER MORGAN CANADA ABOUT POSSIBLE FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – CONFIRMS DISCUSSIONS HAVE COMMENCED WITH ALL LEVELS OF GOVERNMENT ON THE TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT – CONF CALL; 16/05/2018 – Canada: Ready to Compensate Kinder Morgan for Trans Mountain Losses Tied to ‘Politically-Motivated’ Delays; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan says investment in oil pipeline expansion may be untenable; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – BOARD HAS APPOINTED DAVID P. MICHELS AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: PRIME MINISTER TRUDEAU IS SPEAKING NOW TO PREMIERS OF ALBERTA, BRITISH COLUMBIA; 30/05/2018 – Canada Offers Lifeline for Kinder Morgan Pipeline (Video)

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 9.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd bought 338,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 3.75 million shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $915.68M, up from 3.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $232.62. About 372,430 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Friday, May 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Decatur Cap Management holds 2.1% or 45,870 shares. Netherlands-based Apg Asset Nv has invested 0.25% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Private Wealth Advsrs Inc invested 0.12% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Capstone Investment Advisors Limited Liability invested in 47,948 shares. Moreover, Reilly Financial Limited Liability Com has 0.33% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Pinnacle reported 0.32% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital invested in 0.91% or 24,868 shares. Crossvault Lc has 0.15% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,225 shares. Toth Finance Advisory Corporation has invested 0.02% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.88% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Cincinnati Insur Co holds 220,081 shares or 1.44% of its portfolio. Bluestein R H And has 0.02% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,777 shares. Webster Bancorp N A accumulated 834 shares or 0.03% of the stock. M&R Capital Mgmt reported 3,371 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Atlantic Union Commercial Bank stated it has 17,717 shares.

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $21.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cars.Com Inc by 39,759 shares to 99,241 shares, valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 306,284 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,116 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).