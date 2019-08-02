Nomura Holdings Has Trimmed Its Petrobras (PBR) Position by $936,930; Market Value Rose; Apis Capital Advisors Holding in Amarin Plc (AMRN) Has Upped as Valuation Rose

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Petrobras (PBR) by 20.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc sold 62,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The institutional investor held 237,538 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79M, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Petrobras for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $14.72. About 23.85 million shares traded or 58.39% up from the average. PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has risen 28.39% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PBR News: 03/05/2018 – PETROBRAS AND ENGIE TO DISCUSS SALE CONTRACT THROUGH MAY 31; 24/05/2018 – Fitch: Politics Move to Forefront with Petrobras Move on Diesel; 15/03/2018 – PETROBRAS FY NET INCOME R$446M; 08/05/2018 – PETROBRAS CEO SAYS COMPANY NEGOTIATIONS WITH GOVERNMENT OVER SO-CALLED TRANSFER OF RIGHTS ARE GOING VERY WELL; 15/03/2018 – Petrobras Announces Commencement Of Cash Tender Offers; 12/04/2018 – BP PLC BP.L – ALLIANCE IS ALSO EXPECTED TO INCLUDE TRANSFER OF TECHNOLOGY, AS WELL AS JOINT TRAINING AND RESEARCH; 05/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA WANTS TO RAISE PRODUCTION CAPACITY AT OIL LUB PLANT BY 55 PCT TO 42 MLN LITERS PER YEAR; 12/04/2018 – BP PLC BP.L – BP AND PETROBRAS FORM STRATEGIC ALLIANCE; 22/05/2018 – BRAZIL FINANCE MINISTER GUARDIA SAYS NO DECISION YET ON FUEL PRICES; GOV’T DID NOT REQUEST PETROBRAS TO CHANGE FUEL PRICING POLICY; 18/04/2018 – PARENTE MAY LEAVE POST AS CHAIRMAN OF BOURSE B3 TO POTENTIALLY BECOME CHAIRMAN AT BRF

Apis Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) by 11167% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc bought 1.12 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% . The institutional investor held 1.13M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.39 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.25% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $17.8. About 9.26M shares traded or 19.16% up from the average. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 658.78% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500.

Apis Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $154.80 million and $82.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 160,000 shares to 330,000 shares, valued at $8.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,000 shares, and cut its stake in Intelsat S A (Call) (NYSE:I).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $439,525 activity. $644,373 worth of Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) was sold by Ketchum Steven B. The insider Kennedy Joseph T sold $745,468.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold AMRN shares while 32 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 143.88 million shares or 3.00% more from 139.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Opus Point Ptnrs Lc reported 16,641 shares stake. Adage Cap Gru Ltd Llc owns 2.48 million shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Proshare Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 109,557 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 6,598 shares. Td Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 214,768 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 5,900 shares stake. Cibc World Mkts Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Moreover, Creative Planning has 0.03% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 380,100 shares. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Kemnay Advisory Services holds 0.33% or 75,038 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Fred Alger Management has invested 0.01% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Artisan Lp has invested 0% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Kistler owns 900 shares. West Chester Capital Advsr invested in 2.59% or 59,792 shares. Us Financial Bank De holds 5,371 shares.