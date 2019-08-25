Nomura Holdings Has Trimmed Its Holding in Union Pacific (Put) (UNP) by $4.74 Million; Wexford Capital LP Has Trimmed Its Norfolk Southern (NSC) Holding by $3.28 Million

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (Put) (UNP) by 79.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc sold 27,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 7,100 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, down from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $6.09 during the last trading session, reaching $159.98. About 3.59 million shares traded or 14.92% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Wexford Capital Lp decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 54.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp sold 17,657 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The hedge fund held 14,870 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78 million, down from 32,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $169.28. About 1.91M shares traded or 4.57% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $151 FROM $146; 27/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern appoints McClellan, Elkins to new positions; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Rev $2.72B; 03/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern multi-state safety train tour underway; 29/03/2018 – Gabby Morrongiello: SCOOP: WH officials involved in decision-making process on Hicks replacement are seriously eying NSC spox; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 21/03/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 135 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN AURORA, PORTAGE COUNTY, OHIO; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 IS `PROMISING`; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 16.46 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3.01M are owned by Putnam Invs Limited Liability Corp. Griffin Asset holds 7,560 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Moreover, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Inc Lc has 0.99% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Bailard Inc stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Old Natl Financial Bank In holds 0.38% or 43,831 shares. Albion Fincl Grp Ut invested in 0.69% or 30,297 shares. Regentatlantic Lc holds 0.54% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 46,182 shares. Findlay Park Prtnrs Llp accumulated 90,791 shares. Moreover, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.03% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Greenleaf Tru holds 9,124 shares. Cibc Bancshares Usa stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Wetherby Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.45% or 21,720 shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 6,586 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Optimum Invest Advsr invested in 1.12% or 20,453 shares. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.13% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $23.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 80,532 shares to 268,255 shares, valued at $14.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Put) (NYSE:JPM) by 26,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cincinnati Ins Co reported 264,400 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Lc has invested 0.12% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Ibm Retirement Fund reported 4,112 shares. Fjarde Ap has 0.19% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 82,538 shares. Cambridge accumulated 0.02% or 1,763 shares. Parsec Financial holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 1,292 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt has 1.54% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Fifth Third Bancorp has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr stated it has 32,401 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested 0.49% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 119 were reported by Toth Fincl Advisory Corp. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mgmt holds 1,750 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 2,567 shares. 9,423 were reported by Burney. Kelly Lawrence W Ca has invested 0.04% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.01 million for 15.33 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.