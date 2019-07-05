Nomura Holdings Has Trimmed Hunt (Jb) Transprt Svcs (JBHT) Holding by $3.85 Million; As Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Share Price Declined, Holder Gargoyle Investment Advisor Has Trimmed Its Position

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 33.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc sold 9,163 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,271 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, down from 27,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $77.82. About 238,321 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 32.17% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 03/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS TARIFFS ON ETHYLENE GLYCOL, DIETHYLENE GLYCOL EFFECTIVE APRIL 12; 13/03/2018 – AGFA, EASTMAN PARK MICROGRAPHICS EXTEND MULTI-YEAR SUPPLY PACT; 29/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 279994 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL TEXAS OPERATIONS; 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Stockholder Vote Results; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN: NEW EXPANSION AT KINGSPORT SITE TO BE COMPLETED IN 3Q; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL – ADDITIONAL PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION TO BE ADDED AT KINGSPORT SITE; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q EPS $2.00; 08/05/2018 – Brad Lich to address the Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN PLANS 2Q MAINTENANCE OF LONGVIEW, TX, CRACKER

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Hunt (Jb) Transprt Svcs Inc (JBHT) by 76.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc sold 37,392 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,408 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, down from 48,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Hunt (Jb) Transprt Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $90.97. About 275,062 shares traded. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has declined 22.80% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JBHT News: 26/03/2018 – Bestpass Adds J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., to Client Roster; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Rev $1.95B; 19/04/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Announces Payment of Dividend; 16/04/2018 – JB HUNT 1Q EPS $1.07, EST. $1.07; 07/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation and the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conferences; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Intermodal Rev $1.07B; 16/04/2018 – J.B. Hunt Profit Jumps on Strong Freight Demand Pricing Gains; 16/04/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Reports Revenues and Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 16/03/2018 – JB Hunt Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Net Capital Expenditures About $179M

More notable recent Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Eastman Acquires Marlotherm from Sasol NYSE:EMN – GlobeNewswire” on April 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Eastman Chemical Company: A Blue-Chip Set To Deliver Alpha – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Eastman offers innovative recycling technology for polyesters – GlobeNewswire” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Eastman Chemical goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70M and $103.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 11,007 shares to 14,943 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:PACW) by 9,517 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,238 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold EMN shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mercer Capital Advisers invested in 104 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Raymond James Na owns 34,375 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Agf Invests owns 0.03% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 29,684 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 1.01 million shares or 0.24% of the stock. 820,391 are owned by Td Asset Mngmt. Mckinley Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation Delaware owns 3,609 shares. Nuwave Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 2,010 shares. Creative Planning owns 8,964 shares. 3,000 were accumulated by Heritage Management Corp. Letko Brosseau Inc owns 942,046 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). 42,795 are held by Sei Invs. Comerica Bank & Trust has 90,681 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Franklin Resources owns 202,088 shares. Gyroscope Capital Mngmt Group Limited Liability Com holds 9,417 shares.

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 4.50% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.22 per share. EMN’s profit will be $293.89 million for 9.18 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold JBHT shares while 128 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 78.35 million shares or 0.23% less from 78.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Company Na has 5,839 shares. 162 are held by Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al owns 2,100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 3.50 million were accumulated by Atlanta Mngmt Commerce L L C. Natixis reported 0.01% of its portfolio in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Horrell Capital holds 51,593 shares or 2.67% of its portfolio. Sib has invested 9.81% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Highvista Strategies Lc invested in 2,300 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Gideon Advsrs Inc holds 2,509 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus has invested 0.01% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Huntington Savings Bank owns 175 shares. Vermont-based Of Vermont has invested 0% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). 13,075 were reported by Amalgamated Retail Bank. Hartline Corporation reported 10,427 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability has 5,339 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

More notable recent J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Rapid-Fire Pitch: J.B. Hunt’s Third Version of Carrier 360 Aims to Ease Load Matching – Benzinga” on December 21, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Getting The Most Out Of Transparency19 – Benzinga” published on May 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Oversold Conditions For J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) – Nasdaq” on October 11, 2018. More interesting news about J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SSTK, SWCH, JBHT – Nasdaq” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Interesting JBHT Put And Call Options For April 18th – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 22, 2019.

Analysts await J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to report earnings on July, 15. They expect $1.39 EPS, up 1.46% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.37 per share. JBHT’s profit will be $149.27M for 16.36 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.52% EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $314,747 activity.