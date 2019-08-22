Nomura Holdings Has Raised United Rentals (URI) Position by $375,336 as Share Price Declined; Wedgewood Partners Continues to Hold Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW)

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 5.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 3,208 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 62,708 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.38 million, up from 59,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $109.85. About 888,359 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 12/04/2018 – Cramer argues that United Rentals, a largely domestic construction equipment company, has better end markets and lower investment risk than Caterpillar; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Rev $1.73B; 08/03/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – BOARD APPOINTED MATTHEW FLANNERYAS PRESIDENT OF COMPANY; 22/03/2018 – ABC 6: Sources report URI coach to sign with UConn; 08/03/2018 – United Rentals: Michael Kneeland to Continue as CEO; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Rentals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URI); 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT SAYS IT EXITED POSITIONS IN CHEMOURS CC.N AND UNIPER UN01.DE , EXITED SHORT BETS AGAINST UNITED RENTALS URI.N AND HEXAGON HEXAb.ST -LETTER; 16/04/2018 – United Rentals Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Adj EPS $2.87

Wedgewood Partners Inc increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc bought 37,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.72% . The institutional investor held 657,830 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.22 million, up from 620,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in C.H. Robinson Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $83.72. About 1.08M shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 7.45% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 22/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB+’ CCR To C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Otlk Stbl; 14/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Launches Rail Service, Connecting China and Europe; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates C.H. Robinson’s Senior Unsecured Shelf At (P)Baa2; Outlook Stable; 10/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend And Increases Share Repurchase Authorization; 10/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF 46 CENTS PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON 1Q EPS $1.01; 01/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON 1Q REV. $3.9B, EST. $3.84B; 29/03/2018 – C.H. Robinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co reported 6,354 shares stake. Johnson Fin Gp Inc reported 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Tru Department Mb Bancshares N A has invested 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Northern owns 0.03% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 899,049 shares. New Amsterdam Prns Ltd Co Ny invested in 23,035 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 234,600 shares. Miller Inv Mgmt Lp has invested 0.57% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Tarbox Family Office holds 28 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 0.04% or 74,779 shares in its portfolio. Court Place Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 30,085 shares or 1.39% of the stock. Plante Moran Fincl Ltd Com reported 100 shares stake. Suntrust Banks Inc accumulated 0.01% or 17,703 shares. Zacks Invest invested in 0.03% or 10,996 shares. Graybill Bartz & Associate has 32,999 shares for 2.63% of their portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $23.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Regional Banking (Put) (KRE) by 108,600 shares to 77,800 shares, valued at $4.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American International Group (NYSE:AIG) by 88,784 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,216 shares, and cut its stake in Irobot Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:IRBT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold CHRW shares while 135 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.32% less from 118.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brookstone Cap Mngmt invested 0.03% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Marathon Asset Mgmt Llp holds 0.68% or 590,067 shares in its portfolio. Montag A & Associates invested in 4,700 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Sei Investments invested in 0.02% or 68,936 shares. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc reported 33,789 shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. Fjarde Ap holds 0.07% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) or 66,359 shares. North Star Inv Mngmt Corporation has invested 0% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Comerica Fincl Bank invested 0.02% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Bancorp Of Montreal Can accumulated 0.06% or 775,308 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments holds 0% or 6,116 shares. 6,638 were accumulated by Pzena Investment Management Limited Liability. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg Sa reported 81,736 shares stake. Toth Advisory has invested 0.01% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Manufacturers Life Insurance The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 144,828 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 231,329 shares stake.

