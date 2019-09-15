Nomura Holdings Has Raised Kinder Morgan (KMI) Stake by $2.34 Million; Freeport (FCX) Stock Declined While Laurion Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.72 Million

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 19.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp sold 156,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The hedge fund held 630,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.31 million, down from 786,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.76% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $10.76. About 26.85 million shares traded or 39.71% up from the average. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 19/03/2018 – PHILIPPINE SUBIC FREEPORT INVESTMENT PLEDGES FELL 46%: STANDARD; 27/04/2018 – Reversal in Indonesia Slams Freeport, an Investor Favorite Last Year; 06/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC FCX.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18.50 FROM $14; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT SAYS IT LOOKS FORWARD TO REACHING ACCORD IN INDONESIA; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT SINKS 10% AS CEO DISCUSSES INDONESIA RULE CHANGES; 07/05/2018 – Freeport Indonesia to remain Grasberg mine operator as deal gets “closer” -lnalum; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT – ASSUMING ACHIEVEMENT OF PLANNED OPER. RATES FOR REMAINDER OF 2018, SALES VOLUMES FROM INDONESIA MINING EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 1.15 BLN POUNDS OF COPPER; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC QTRLY REV $4,868 MLN VS $3,341 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 04/05/2018 – DOWDUPONT – DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN THE EPA AND DOW HAVE OCCURRED PERIODICALLY FOLLOWING THE INSPECTION AT FREEPORT FACILITY AND ARE ONGOING; 06/03/2018 – FCX DIRECTOR LANGHAM LEAVES PER CONTRACT AFTER ICAHN CUTS STAKE

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 217.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 117,153 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 170,903 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.56 million, up from 53,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $20.47. About 11.47M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Canada Agreed to Fund Resumption of TMEP Planning and Construction Work; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: TRANS MOUNTAIN PROJECT WILL NOT HAVE A FISCAL IMPACT; 29/05/2018 – Canada to buy Kinder Morgan oil pipeline in bid to save project; 16/05/2018 – Canada govt ready to indemnify Kinder Morgan pipeline project; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – KMI 2018 DCF GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD SAYS “SEEKS CLARITY ON PATH FORWARD, SHAREHOLDER PROTECTION ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT”; 11/04/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS DOESN’T SEE A NEED TO REFER THE MATTER TO THE SUPREME COURT; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – RICHARD D. KINDER WILL REMAIN EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN AND STEVEN J. KEAN WILL REMAIN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q ADJ EBITDA C$98.0M; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – CONTINUE TO EXPECT A 2018 ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND OF $0.80 PER SHARE, FOLLOWED BY $1.00 PER SHARE IN 2019 AND $1.25 PER SHARE IN 2020

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.27 million activity. $1.74M worth of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) shares were bought by ADKERSON RICHARD C.

Analysts await Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, down 80.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.35 per share. FCX’s profit will be $101.57 million for 38.43 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Freeport-McMoRan Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -275.00% EPS growth.

