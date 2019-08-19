Nomura Holdings Has Raised Its Stake in Weibo (WB) as Share Value Declined; Adobe (ADBE) Shares Rose While Bluespruce Investments LP Upped by $82.74 Million Its Holding

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 1579.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 102,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The institutional investor held 109,147 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.25M, up from 6,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 9.81% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $40.72. About 3.12M shares traded or 40.14% up from the average. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 09/05/2018 – WEIBO – QTRLY MAUS HAD NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 70 MLN USERS Y-O-Y & REACHED 411 MLN IN MARCH; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 47C; 21/05/2018 – CHINESE SECURITIES REGULATOR COMMENTS IN WEIBO STATEMENT; 10/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Itau Unibanco Holding S.A, Weibo, Redhill Biopharma, Shenandoah Telecommunications; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q EPS 44c; 04/04/2018 China Unveils Retaliation Plan for U.S. Tariffs — State TV Weibo; 16/04/2018 – China’s Sina Weibo reverses gay content clean-up after outcry; 04/04/2018 – THERE WON’T BE A WINNER IN TRADE WAR: XINHUA WEIBO COMMENTARY; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO SEES 2Q NET REV. $420.0M TO $430.0M, EST. $417.4M

Bluespruce Investments Lp increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 73.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp bought 311,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 732,980 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.33M, up from 421,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $288.23. About 336,964 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – DialogTech Deepens Integration with Adobe Experience Cloud; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ADOBE SYSTEMS on May 8 for “Online source separation” (California, Illinois Inventors); 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Bd of Directors; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX and In-Page Content; 26/03/2018 – Barron’s: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: WILL SEE GRADUAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN MARKETING UNIT; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: AI MEANT TO ASSIST, RATHER THAN REPLACE, WORKERS; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences

Bluespruce Investments Lp, which manages about $352.80M and $2.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transunion by 208,043 shares to 3.05M shares, valued at $203.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 905,747 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.32M shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fcg Advsr Llc accumulated 2,200 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Tctc Limited Liability Corp invested in 4,920 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct holds 1.62% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 173,830 shares. Trb Advsrs LP holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 4,000 shares. Allen Invest invested in 21,112 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Moreover, Advisor Ptnrs Limited Co has 0.44% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 12,974 shares. Allstate owns 29,959 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 3,625 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Meridian Counsel has invested 1.2% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Old Dominion Incorporated owns 2.79% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 28,557 shares. Korea Corporation holds 0.61% or 506,003 shares. Montecito Bancshares Tru stated it has 0.14% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Bluestein R H Co has 1.19% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Daiwa Gru Inc reported 28,440 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Sageworth Co accumulated 0% or 7 shares.

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $23.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.42M shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $2.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (Put) (IWM) by 1.38M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Halliburton Co (Put) (NYSE:HAL).