Nomura Holdings Has Raised Its Stake in Conagra Brands (Put) (CAG) by $11.55 Million as Valuation Declined; Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) Holder Chesapeake Asset Management Has Cut Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) by 48.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc sold 9,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.76% . The hedge fund held 10,439 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $455,000, down from 20,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hawaiian Elec Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $44.68. About 995,220 shares traded or 174.15% up from the average. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 30.19% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HE News: 16/03/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-site with battery-enabled self-supply; 19/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 Hawaiian Electric launches largest renewable energy procurement effort in state history; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custody Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068C; 03/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-sit; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Fully Supported Municipal & IRB Deals; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $645.9 MLN VS $591.6 MLN

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (Put) (CAG) by 246.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 444,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 624,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.73M, up from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $29.81. About 5.73 million shares traded or 15.15% up from the average. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – ON MAY 18, BOARD ELECTED RICHARD H. LENNY TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019; 20/04/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS – BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF $0.2125 PER SHARE; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CEO SEAN CONNOLLY SPEAKS ON CALL; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR GROCERY & SNACKS SEGMENT DECREASED 1% TO $838 MLN IN QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR GROCERY & SNACKS SEGMENT DECREASED 1% TO $838 MLN IN QUARTER; 20/03/2018 – Kathy Ireland Discusses Relationship with Level Brands in Video Presentation; 15/05/2018 – JANA BOOSTED PF, JACK, NOC, CAG IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Conagra reported third-quarter profit above market estimates and raised its full-year profit forecast; 15/03/2018 – Conagra Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS, J.M. SMUCKER CO. TERMINATE PACT FOR SALE OF

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold CAG shares while 185 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 409.75 million shares or 1.67% less from 416.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alethea Capital Management Limited Liability Com owns 0.29% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 16,672 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.02% or 699,355 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company holds 110,926 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board invested in 0.01% or 63,459 shares. Utd Capital Advisers Limited Co invested in 13,919 shares. Chevy Chase Tru has 0.04% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 405,609 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada reported 1.60M shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust owns 16,000 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. 33,940 were reported by World Asset Mgmt. Retirement Of Alabama has 0.03% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Raymond James And Associate invested in 363,077 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tcw Grp has 1.12M shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp invested in 0.01% or 54,224 shares. Virginia-based Davenport & Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc holds 0.01% or 2,846 shares in its portfolio.

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $22.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 2.47 million shares to 55,525 shares, valued at $896,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 38,467 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 298,033 shares, and cut its stake in Altaba Inc (Call).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. Another trade for 1,600 shares valued at $48,096 was bought by Arora Anil. GREGOR JOIE A also bought $299,865 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) on Tuesday, April 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold HE shares while 82 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 57.34 million shares or 2.40% more from 56.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 6,090 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 340,000 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Tradewinds Management Ltd Liability holds 1,600 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Duncker Streett & Inc accumulated 970 shares. Moreover, Btim has 0.19% invested in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Oakworth Cap owns 1,500 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) for 18,800 shares. Retail Bank Of Mellon has invested 0.02% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Meeder Asset Mgmt invested in 96 shares or 0% of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 159,148 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability has invested 0% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Etrade Cap Lc owns 25,207 shares. Utah Retirement System invested in 0.02% or 20,408 shares. Amer Grp holds 0.04% or 212,827 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt reported 767,332 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 1.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.6 per share. HE’s profit will be $66.47M for 18.31 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 56.41% EPS growth.