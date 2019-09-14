Nomura Holdings Has Raised Its Edison International (Put) (EIX) Stake by $2.71 Million; Share Value Rose; Karpus Management Has Upped Its Position in Duff & Phelps Utility & Corporate Bond Tr (DUC) by $1.59 Million as Market Value Were Volatile

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in Edison International (Put) (EIX) by 405% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 40,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 50,500 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Edison International (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $71.93. About 1.13 million shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 12/04/2018 – ITRI Wins 2018 Edison Awards™ with FDER; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southern Ca Edison – 03/30/2018 02:19 PM; 04/04/2018 – Sharenet: Italy’s Edison launches spin-off of oil & gas unit; 14/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – SOCAL Edison – 03/14/2018 08:54 AM; 25/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – So Cal Edison – 03/25/2018 02:49 PM; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Edison – 03/18/2018 03:14 AM; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – S CA Edison – 03/07/2018 11:37 AM; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – SoCal Edison – 04/04/2018 03:25 PM; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Wins Gold Edison Award; 15/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mdou Moctar to Record at the Edison Laboratory – Live Online May 2 at 7:00 pm

Karpus Management Inc increased its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility & Corporate Bond Tr (DUC) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc bought 199,016 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 4.67M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.82 million, up from 4.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Duff & Phelps Utility & Corporate Bond Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.63 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.97. About 60,485 shares traded. Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) has 0.00% since September 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold EIX shares while 167 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 268.68 million shares or 2.04% more from 263.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 1.33 million shares. 83,092 are held by Brinker. Sigma Planning owns 4,078 shares. Northern Tru has 0.07% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Landscape Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Charles Schwab Inv Incorporated owns 1.55 million shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Cetera Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 11,195 shares. Indexiq Advsr Limited Com owns 0.15% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 70,964 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsr owns 10,000 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Fulton State Bank Na reported 0.02% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). 3,262 were reported by Partnervest Advisory Svcs Ltd Com. Hightower Ltd Com reported 79,647 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board holds 42,509 shares. Moreover, Hanson Mcclain Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 11,712 shares. Old Natl National Bank & Trust In reported 6,136 shares.

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $21.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aramark (Call) (NYSE:ARMK) by 339,000 shares to 7,300 shares, valued at $260,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cl A (Put) by 84,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,000 shares, and cut its stake in Avaya Holdings Corp.

