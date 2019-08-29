Nomura Holdings Has Lowered Phillips 66 (PSX) Stake; Cerus (CERS) Shorts Raised By 5.66%

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) had an increase of 5.66% in short interest. CERS’s SI was 4.77 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 5.66% from 4.52 million shares previously. With 1.01 million avg volume, 5 days are for Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS)’s short sellers to cover CERS’s short positions. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.37. About 179,307 shares traded. Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) has declined 18.52% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CERS News: 08/05/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS INC – 2018 WORLDWIDE OCALIVA NET SALES CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $170 MLN AND $185 MLN; 16/04/2018 – PR0-IRANIAN HEZBOLLAH MILITIA MEDIA UNIT SAYS SYRIAN DEFENCES INTERCEPT THREE MISSILES THAT STRUCK DUMAIR AIRPORT NORTH EAST OF DAMASCUS; 26/03/2018 – UAE says Qatari fighter jets intercept civilian aircraft; 16/05/2018 – CERUS CORP – ANNOUNCED AN AMENDMENT TO COMPANY’S CONTRACT WITH BIOMEDICAL ADVANCED RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $81.6M; 25/03/2018 – Saudis Claim to Intercept 7 Houthi Missiles Fired at Multiple Cities; 28/04/2018 – South Korea says it scrambled jets to intercept a Chinese incursion; 04/04/2018 – INTERCEPT – EXPECTS NET SALES OF OCALIVA FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, TO BE SLIGHTLY LOWER THAN NET SALES OF OCALIVA FOR QTR ENDED DEC 31, 2017; 02/05/2018 – Intercept Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 11/05/2018 – Cerus Endovascular Promotes Stephen Griffin, PhD, to President

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased Phillips 66 (PSX) stake by 93.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nomura Holdings Inc analyzed 73,851 shares as Phillips 66 (PSX)'s stock rose 11.67%. The Nomura Holdings Inc holds 5,377 shares with $512,000 value, down from 79,228 last quarter. Phillips 66 now has $43.72 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $97.47. About 431,821 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $46,000 activity. Shares for $46,000 were bought by Greenman William Mariner on Tuesday, June 4.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. The company has market cap of $753.53 million. The Company’s INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion.

More notable recent Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Cerus Corporation's (NASDAQ:CERS) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance" on August 14, 2019

Among 2 analysts covering Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cerus has $800 highest and $700 lowest target. $7.50’s average target is 39.66% above currents $5.37 stock price. Cerus had 4 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, August 23 by Stephens.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold Cerus Corporation shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 77.77 million shares or 4.09% more from 74.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0% in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). Paradigm Cap Mgmt Inc owns 20,000 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Company holds 106,451 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,700 shares. Utd Capital Finance Advisers Ltd Liability Corp invested in 10,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Sei reported 89,348 shares stake. Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 41,301 shares. Alliancebernstein L P has 0% invested in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 28,084 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1.68 million are owned by Geode Cap Ltd Llc. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) for 175,959 shares. Nikko Asset Americas invested in 0.16% or 945,389 shares. Raymond James Tru Na reported 14,000 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 4,175 shares in its portfolio. Maryland-based Proshare Advsr Limited has invested 0% in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS).

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 10.46 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity. 2,000 shares were bought by LOWE JOHN E, worth $165,816 on Tuesday, May 28.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: "Goldman Sachs Very Positive on Top Refining Stocks for Rest of 2019 – 24/7 Wall St." on August 29, 2019

Among 3 analysts covering Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Phillips 66 has $11700 highest and $102 lowest target. $107’s average target is 9.78% above currents $97.47 stock price. Phillips 66 had 11 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, April 15 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $102 target. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Monday, July 29. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Monday, July 8 with “Outperform”. As per Friday, May 17, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Monday, March 4. The stock of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, June 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Cap reported 0.33% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Boyer Corporon Wealth Limited Liability invested in 1.87% or 43,883 shares. Kepos Capital LP has 0.45% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 62,591 shares. Monetary Mgmt Grp reported 7,677 shares. Trustmark National Bank & Trust Tru Department reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability owns 0.06% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 43,509 shares. Moreover, Credit Agricole S A has 0.17% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 32,614 shares. Kentucky Retirement Tru Fund reported 0.17% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Van Eck Assoc Corporation stated it has 20,069 shares. 40,250 are owned by Hamilton Point Invest Advisors Limited Liability Co. Argent Cap Management Limited Liability Corp holds 2,700 shares. Vigilant Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 183 shares or 0% of the stock. Cannell Peter B And Inc, a New York-based fund reported 10,787 shares. Sta Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.11% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 640,126 are owned by American Century Inc.