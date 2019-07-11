Nomura Holdings Has Lowered Its Synchrony Financial (SYF) Position by $33.88 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Cardinal Health (CAH) Stake Held by Lsv Asset Management

Lsv Asset Management increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management bought 64,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.82M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.90M, up from 2.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $47.46. About 1.77 million shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 16.28% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health missed profit expectations on supply chain issues and higher costs related to its Cordis medical device unit; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CEO: CO. WILL PROVIDE 2019 GUIDANCE IN AUGUST; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 TAX RATE OF 32%-34%; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CEO: ‘MODEST GROWTH’ IN FY19 GAAP EPS EXPECTED; 03/05/2018 – COST, INVENTORY CHALLENGES STILL PRESENT IN CARDINAL MED. UNIT; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CEO: 2019 `WILL BE MORE CHALLENGING’ THAN EXPECTED; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health: Cordis Initiatives Will Take Some Time; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health: Moving Aggressively to Address Operational, Supply-Chain Issues at Cordis; 07/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB SAYS CONCENTRATION IN PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER, DISTRIBUTION, PHARMACY STORE BUSINESSES MAY PREVENT COMPETITION

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Synchrony Financial (SYF) by 69.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc sold 1.06M shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 468,272 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.23 million, down from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Synchrony Financial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $35.52. About 2.67 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 2.71% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Adjusted Net Charge-Off Rate Was 6.4%; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 83C; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Loan Receivables $78B; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO Says Tax Plan ‘Good for Us’ (Video); 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 15C, EST. 16.5C; 12/04/2018 – Synchrony Opens Emerging Tech Center at the University of Illinois to Develop Artificial Intelligence Solutions; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net Income Up 28%; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO ACQUIRE LOOP COMMERCE, NO TERMS; 17/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Approves a Share-Repurchase Program of Up to $2.2 B Through June 30, 2019; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $23.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 190,945 shares to 275,114 shares, valued at $44.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) by 115,863 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,863 shares, and has risen its stake in Jd.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 7.61% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.92 per share. SYF’s profit will be $683.97 million for 8.97 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.00% negative EPS growth.

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68B and $62.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 47,300 shares to 5.34M shares, valued at $119.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 144,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13.51 million shares, and cut its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB).