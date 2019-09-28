Nomura Holdings Has Lowered Franklin Resources (BEN) Stake; Aveo Pharmaceuticals (AVEO) Shorts Increased By 6.5%

Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AVEO) had an increase of 6.5% in short interest. AVEO’s SI was 21.74 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 6.5% from 20.41 million shares previously. With 3.26M avg volume, 7 days are for Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AVEO)’s short sellers to cover AVEO’s short positions. The SI to Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 21.63%. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.0058 during the last trading session, reaching $0.863. About 1.76M shares traded. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) has declined 70.30% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AVEO News: 21/03/2018 – AVEO Oncology Announces Publication of Long-term Follow-up Results from TIVO-1 Extension Study (Study 902) in TKI Refractory RCC; 13/03/2018 – AVEO Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 8c; 13/03/2018 – AVEO Reports Full Year 2017 Financial Results and Provides Business Update; 21/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: ZAIS Group Holdings, Inc. (ZAIS), AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVEO), And Others; 08/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech updates: Amicus, Aveo Oncology, Akcea Therapeutics, and Ionis Pharma; 21/03/2018 – Aveo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – CHINA MEDICAL & HEALTHCARE GROUP LTD 0383.HK – UNIT TO BUY 30 PCT STAKE IN AVEO CHINA (HOLDINGS) FOR HK$87.3 MLN; 09/05/2018 – A Healthy Lifestyle Calls For Healthy Contacts; 17/04/2018 – Aveo Company Marketing Set By B. Riley FBR, Inc. for Apr. 24; 19/04/2018 – GERMAN GBA SEES NO ADDITIONAL BENEFIT TO AVEO’S FOTIVDA

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased Franklin Resources Inc (BEN) stake by 25.8% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Nomura Holdings Inc sold 10,860 shares as Franklin Resources Inc (BEN)’s stock declined 4.14%. The Nomura Holdings Inc holds 31,237 shares with $1.09 million value, down from 42,097 last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc now has $14.42 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $28.63. About 1.64 million shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – India Adds Lal PathLabs, Cuts HDFC; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A+’; 01/05/2018 – Gen X Women Are Most Concerned About Achieving Retirement Income Goals, Franklin Templeton Investments Survey Finds; 27/04/2018 – FRANKLIN TEMPLETON INVESTMENTS CANADA ANNOUNCES DECISION NOT TO PROCEED WITH PROPOSED CHANGES TO FRANKLIN BISSETT DIVIDEND INCOME FUNDS; 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources 2Q Net $443.2M; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon; 26/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Franklin Resources: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot; 15/03/2018 – Franklin Universal Trust Declares Monthly Distribution; 16/05/2018 – Macron’s Reforms No Lure for Franklin Templeton After Italy Bet; 22/05/2018 – Paulina Mejia Wins Top Women in Asset Management Award from Money Management Executive

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 32 investors sold BEN shares while 148 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 244.58 million shares or 3.20% more from 237.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prospector Ptnrs Ltd Com holds 0.81% or 168,859 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Sfe Inv Counsel accumulated 0.36% or 24,345 shares. Polaris Greystone Financial Gp Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). 488,231 were reported by Foundation Res Mngmt. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 0.05% or 18,341 shares. Bartlett And Ltd Limited Liability Company has 831 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System invested 0.01% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). 16,612 are owned by Creative Planning. Moreover, City Holdings has 0% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Retirement System Of Alabama has 0.02% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 137,293 shares. Synovus Fincl Corporation invested 0.01% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Asset Mgmt One Ltd stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Focused Wealth Management invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). 52,851 are held by Advsrs Asset Mgmt Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc increased Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) stake by 19,811 shares to 92,860 valued at $6.50 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Synchrony Financial (Call) (NYSE:SYF) stake by 31,100 shares and now owns 454,900 shares. Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Franklin Resources has $35 highest and $3200 lowest target. $34’s average target is 18.76% above currents $28.63 stock price. Franklin Resources had 5 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Thursday, September 12 to “Neutral”. Citigroup upgraded Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) on Monday, April 15 to “Neutral” rating.

Analysts await Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 13.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.79 per share. BEN’s profit will be $342.49M for 10.53 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Franklin Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.62% EPS growth.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The company has market cap of $138.72 million. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Since April 8, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $44.61 million activity. On Monday, April 8 MAKOWER JOSHUA bought $4.96M worth of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) or 4.35M shares. 4.35 million AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) shares with value of $4.96 million were bought by BARRIS PETER J. SANDELL SCOTT D bought $4.96M worth of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) on Monday, April 8. 4.35 million shares were bought by BASKETT FOREST, worth $4.96 million on Monday, April 8. Another trade for 4.35 million shares valued at $4.96M was bought by Florence Anthony A. Jr.. Growth Equity Opportunities Fund IV – LLC bought $4.96 million worth of stock or 4.35 million shares. MOTT DAVID M bought 4.35M shares worth $4.96M.