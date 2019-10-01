Nomura Holdings Has Lowered Altria Group (Put) (MO) Position by $6.80 Million; Arcos Dorados Hldgs. (ARCO) Holder Auxier Asset Management Has Raised Stake

Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in Arcos Dorados Hldgs. (ARCO) by 25.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management bought 43,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.06% . The institutional investor held 214,520 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.56 million, up from 170,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in Arcos Dorados Hldgs. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $6.59. About 163,801 shares traded. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has risen 13.57% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCO News: 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – FOR 2017-2019 PERIOD, COMPANY NOW EXPECTS TO OPEN AT LEAST 200 NEW RESTAURANTS; 09/05/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – EXCLUDING VENEZUELA, QTRLY SYSTEMWIDE COMPARABLE SALES ROSE 9.8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 09/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 1Q EPS 6c; 27/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Investor Day Rescheduled for April 12, 2018 in New York, NY; 09/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 1Q Rev $802.8M; 25/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at HSBC GEMs Conference Jun 4; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS – FOR 2017-2019 PERIOD, TO REINVEST AT LEAST $390 MLN IN EXISTING RESTAURANTS, INVEST AT LEAST $660 MLN IN TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES; 27/04/2018 – ARCOS HAS TAKEN OUT “SOFT MINI PERM” LOANS AMORTIZABLE OVER 27 YEARS FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF €359 MILLION; 22/05/2018 – ARCOS DORADOSREPORTS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM OF UP TO US$60M; 16/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados to Host the Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (Put) (MO) by 42.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc sold 141,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 189,000 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.14M, down from 330,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.41B market cap company. It closed at $40.9 lastly. It is down 19.47% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 19/04/2018 – Altria Group CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: EXPECT VOLUMES TO IMPROVE IN THE BACK HALF OF ’18; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA FORMS 2 DIVISIONS: CORE TOBACCO, INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PDTS; 17/05/2018 – Altria Group (MO) Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference (Transcript); 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Marlboro Retail Share 43.2%; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – REAFFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ALTRIA REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES ESTABLISHMENT OF TWO DIVISIONS – CORE TOBACCO AND INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PRODUCTS; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria Ratings Apply to About $14 Billion of Total Outstanding Debt at End of 2017

More notable recent Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Beyond Meat Rallies As McDonald’s Announces Testing Of Plant-Based Burger In Canada – Benzinga” on September 26, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Acacia, Baidu, BioMarin, Boeing, BP, CSX, Deere, HCA, PepsiCo, Redfin, S&P, Trimble, Visa, Zillow and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Opportunity In Arcos Dorados – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2018. More interesting news about Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Yahoo Finance Live: Your year-end money questions answered – Yahoo Finance” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Arcos Dorados Releases 2018 Corporate Social Responsibility Report – Business Wire” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Auxier Asset Management, which manages about $647.08 million and $501.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dr Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 8,600 shares to 17,050 shares, valued at $735,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold MO shares while 464 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 2.46% less from 1.18 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.31% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Butensky And Cohen Financial Security invested in 1.14% or 36,269 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc reported 1,389 shares. Captrust Advsrs reported 63,305 shares stake. 4,643 were reported by First Wilshire Secs Management Incorporated. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct owns 25,395 shares. Girard Prtnrs invested in 0.94% or 112,584 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Farmers Comm holds 0.12% or 9,310 shares. Indiana & Inv Mgmt Communication reported 7,834 shares. 47,093 were reported by Scotia. Beaumont Limited Liability Corporation holds 5,092 shares. Harvey Invest Com Ltd invested 0.07% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Trustmark Bankshares Trust Department reported 0.06% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 213,576 were accumulated by Troy Asset Management Limited.

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $22.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 95,462 shares to 375,449 shares, valued at $31.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pentair Plc (Call) (NYSE:PNR) by 23,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY).