Nomura Holdings Has Lifted Zoetis (ZTS) Stake By $2.27 Million; Raytheon Co (RTN)’s Sentiment Is 1.06

Nomura Holdings Inc increased Zoetis Inc (ZTS) stake by 6.27% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Nomura Holdings Inc acquired 20,052 shares as Zoetis Inc (ZTS)’s stock rose 12.87%. The Nomura Holdings Inc holds 339,900 shares with $38.58 million value, up from 319,848 last quarter. Zoetis Inc now has $59.46B valuation. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $124.5. About 553,963 shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.96 TO $3.10, EST. $3.04; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis First-Quarter Profit Benefits From Tax Changes; Backs 2018 Guidance; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL IMPACTING 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS; 15/05/2018 – Zoetis Declares Third Quarter 2018 Dividend; 16/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Zoetis Inc. Rtgs Unaffected By Acq Plan; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics firm Abaxis for $1.9 bln; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – PURCHASE PRICE OF US $83 PER SHARE IN CASH, OR APPROXIMATELY $2.0 BLN IN AGGREGATE; 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids –; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.35B; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Diagnostics Company Abaxis in $2 Billion Cash Deal

Raytheon Co (RTN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 446 funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 419 sold and trimmed positions in Raytheon Co. The funds in our database now own: 194.19 million shares, down from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Raytheon Co in top ten stock positions decreased from 17 to 14 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 67 Reduced: 352 Increased: 340 New Position: 106.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold ZTS shares while 278 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 248 raised stakes. 413.40 million shares or 0.16% less from 414.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 8 analysts covering Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Zoetis has $132 highest and $100 lowest target. $118.63’s average target is -4.71% below currents $124.5 stock price. Zoetis had 10 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Craig Hallum. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Monday, July 22. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 9 by BMO Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $112 target in Tuesday, April 2 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 1 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, August 13 by SunTrust. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by UBS.

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) stake by 6,612 shares to 11,347 valued at $1.16M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX) stake by 26,500 shares and now owns 3,500 shares. Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) was reduced too.

Raytheon Company develops technologically integrated products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $56.01 billion. It operates through five divisions: Integrated Defense Systems ; Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint. It has a 18.53 P/E ratio. The IDS segment provides integrated air and missile defense; land and sea radar solutions; command, control, communications, computers, cyber, and intelligence solutions; and naval combat and ship electronic systems.

The stock increased 0.40% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $201.1. About 517,294 shares traded. Raytheon Company (RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 29/05/2018 – Raytheon recognized as a leading cybersecurity company on Cybersecurity Ventures Top 500 list; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – RAYTHEON TO EXPAND RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI; 28/03/2018 – Poland signs agreement with U.S. government for Patriot Integrated Air and Missile Defense system; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon awarded $83 million mine neutralizer contract; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT TO PRODUCE ROMANIA’S NEW PATRIOT SYSTEM; 24/04/2018 – BOEING – $3 BLN ORDER, AT CURRENT LIST PRICES, WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED ON BOEING’S ORDERS & DELIVERIES WEBSITE; 23/04/2018 – RAYTHEON, VIRSEC IN GOVERNMENT CYBERSECURITY PACT; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 86.75C/SHR FROM 79.75C, EST. 86C; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – CONTRACT INCLUDES OPTIONS WHICH, IF EXERCISED, WOULD BRING CUMULATIVE VALUE OF CONTRACT TO $362.7 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Receives Four-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon

Oakmont Corp holds 6.59% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company for 249,576 shares.

