Nomura Holdings Has Lifted Its Qep Resources (QEP) Stake; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holder Hap Trading Has Cut Position

Hap Trading Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 84.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc sold 145,293 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 26,907 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.56M, down from 172,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $432.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.15% or $9.02 during the last trading session, reaching $165.98. About 33.31M shares traded or 111.31% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after $600 million funding led by Alibaba; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Digital Media, Entertainment $840M, Up 34%; 09/04/2018 – SenseTime: Alibaba Group Led Funding Round; 06/03/2018 – SAIC TO DEEPEN COOPERATION WITH ALIBABA ON CAR-SHARING PLATFORM; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Core Commerce Rose 62% to $8.18B; 24/04/2018 – Swatch Group CEO Nick Hayek told CNBC that Alibaba does better at fighting fakes than its American counterpart, Amazon; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2bn in Lazada, replaces CEO; 02/04/2018 – Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING BABA.N TO INVEST $2 BLN IN SOUTHEAST ASIA’S LAZADA – STATEMENT; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA SEES 2019 REVENUE GROWTH ABOVE 60%

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in Qep Resources Inc (QEP) by 927.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 2.58M shares as the company’s stock declined 31.54% . The institutional investor held 2.86 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.18 million, up from 278,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Qep Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $908.83 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.82. About 4.50 million shares traded. QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has declined 52.77% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.77% the S&P500. Some Historical QEP News: 21/05/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC QEP.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $13; 23/04/2018 – QEP Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 30-May. 2; 25/04/2018 – QEP – REDUCED CAPITAL ALLOCATED TO WILLISTON BASIN, HAYNESVILLE/COTTON VALLEY ASSETS FOR REST OF 2018 TO SUPPORT ADDITIONAL INVESTMENT IN PERMIAN BASIN; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $428.9 MLN VS $420.1 MLN; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – SEES 2018 GAS PRODUCTION 135.0 BCF – 145.0 BCF; 25/04/2018 – QEP 1Q PRODUCTION 35.1 BCFE; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – “EXPECT TO COMPLETE AND PUT ON PRODUCTION NINE MORE NET WELLS THAN ORIGINALLY FORECASTED DURING 2018”; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 20c; 30/04/2018 – QEP at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Loss/Shr 22c

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18B for 34.01 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 1.02 million shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $27.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 503,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 574,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (Call) (NYSE:CVS).

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $22.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adient Plc by 32,581 shares to 58,712 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,061 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $133,950 activity. $20,850 worth of QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) was bought by WOOSLEY CHRISTOPHER K on Friday, August 9. Cutt Timothy J. bought $60,600 worth of QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) on Friday, August 9.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold QEP shares while 73 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 218.04 million shares or 1.08% more from 215.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Jpmorgan Chase And Com reported 0% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Commonwealth National Bank Of invested in 0.01% or 78,200 shares. Monarch Management Inc, a Indiana-based fund reported 17,000 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company holds 165,603 shares. 819,550 are held by Canada Pension Plan Board. Susquehanna Llp holds 0% or 103,054 shares in its portfolio. 1,500 are held by Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Ltd Company. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 372,149 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Shelton Capital Mgmt holds 0.01% or 17,033 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 0.05% or 17.77M shares. Rafferty Asset Limited reported 535,383 shares. Vanguard Grp has invested 0.01% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Bluefin Trading Lc reported 12,758 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 2,500 shares.