Nomura Holdings Has Increased Edison International (EIX) Stake; Gargoyle Investment Advisor Has Lifted Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Position by $483,120

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 99.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc bought 8,784 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 17,629 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $987,000, up from 8,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.29B market cap company. The stock 0.01% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $56.72. It is down 19.14% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP.A); 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP); 14/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS BREWING CO TAP.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Misses As Volumes Run Drier — MarketWatch; 01/04/2018 – MOLSON COORS MAY BE INTERESTED IN PARTS OF CONVIVIALITY: TIMES; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 16/03/2018 – Molson Coors Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Preliminary View of Its Long-Term Effective Tax Rate (after 2018) Is in the Range of 20%-24%

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in Edison International (EIX) by 117.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 11,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 21,783 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Edison International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $73.7. About 847,859 shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 28/05/2018 – Kane Biotech Conference Scheduled By Edison for Jun. 4-6; 10/04/2018 – EDISON SEES 80 PERCENT OF RESOURCES CARBON FREE IN CALIFORNIA; 14/05/2018 – VolitionRX Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Edison for May. 21-22; 14/05/2018 – CORRECT: EDISON ISSUES UPDATE ON PRIMARY HEALTH PROPERTIES; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – So CA Edison – 04/18/2018 05:46 PM; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Edison State Community College’s (OH) Aa2 Enhanced Rating; Outlook Remains Stable; 23/05/2018 – PPHE Hotel Group Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Edison for May. 31; 01/05/2018 – EDISON CEO: SEES 2018-2019 FIRE INSURANCE COSTS EXCEEDING RATES; 04/04/2018 – NJ TRANSIT: WESTBOUND TRAINS WILL BYPASS EDISON & NEW BRUNSWICK; 29/03/2018 – Kansas CC: Application – Edison Operating Company, LLC (Seevers LKC Unit #7-1)

More notable recent Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Hexo Stock Is Cheap on a Forward Basisâ€”but Success Is Not Guaranteed – Investorplace.com” on October 01, 2019, also Investingnews.com with their article: “Infused Beer and Wine Offering Alcohol-free Options for Casual Drinkers – Investing News Network” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Molson Coors Brewing Company’s (NYSE:TAP) 2.8% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Long-Term Investors Buy Hexo Stock Ahead of Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Canopy Growth Emerges as Top â€˜Cannabis 2.0â€™ Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70 million and $90.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 2,650 shares to 8,084 shares, valued at $952,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 6,974 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,077 shares, and cut its stake in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM).

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $21.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avaya Holdings Corp by 371,567 shares to 28,954 shares, valued at $332,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.76 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.61 million shares, and cut its stake in Smith (A.O.) Corp (NYSE:AOS).

