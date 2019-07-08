Nomura Holdings Has Increased Citigroup (C) Holding by $69.90 Million; Longwood Capital Partners Raised Immunomedics (IMMU) Holding

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 110.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 1.11 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.11 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.84M, up from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.11B market cap company. It closed at $71.4 lastly. It is down 10.67% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 04/04/2018 – GALICIA, CITI, BAPRO, HSBC, ITAU TO SELL BUENOS AIRES 7-YR BOND; 03/05/2018 – Bulgaria’s BEH picks Citi as global coordinator for bond issue; 06/03/2018 – Citigroup Announces SGD 100 Million Redemption of 3.50% Fixed Rate / Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due April 2020 and; 12/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $87; 06/03/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: March 6 (Table); 04/04/2018 – Citi Is Said to Hire Credit Derivatives Traders Abadou, Vegetti; 24/04/2018 – Citigroup Reorganizes Credit Markets Unit as Lathrop Takes Leave; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – ANNOUNCES A NEW U.S. COMMERCIAL FIREARMS POLICY; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – ON TRACK TO MEET COMMITMENT CO OUTLINED AT INVESTOR DAY OF RETURNING AT LEAST $60 BLN OVER 2017, 2018 AND 2019 CYCLES; 07/05/2018 – Citigroup Is Targeted by Activist Investor ValueAct in a Rare Move on a Major U.S. Bank — 3rd Update

Longwood Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.61M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Immunomedics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $14.28. About 219,996 shares traded. Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) has declined 20.54% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.97% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMU News: 21/05/2018 – Immunomedics Submits Biologics License Application for Sacituzumab Govitecan to the U.S. FDA; 25/04/2018 – Immunomedics Announces Oral Presentation of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Hormone Receptor-Positive (HR+) Metastatic Breast Cancer (; 21/05/2018 – lmmunomedics Submits Biologics License Application For Sacituzumab Govitecan To The U.S. Food and Drug Administration; 04/05/2018 – Immunomedics Presenting at Conference Jun 3; 25/04/2018 – lmmunomedics Announces Oral Presentation of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Hormone Receptor-Positive (HR+) Metastatic Breast Cancer (mBC) at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS SUBMITS BLA FOR SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN TO U.S. FDA; 12/04/2018 – Immunomedics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 lmmunomedics Appoints Dr. Robert lannone Head of Research & Development and Chief Medical Officer; 16/05/2018 – Immunomedics Announces Promising Data of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Estrogen Receptor-Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS INC – FILING IS BASED ON PHASE 1/2 DATA OF SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN IN MTNBC

Longwood Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $210.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 61,000 shares to 381,500 shares, valued at $9.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold IMMU shares while 41 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 160.01 million shares or 7.95% more from 148.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resources Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) for 906,786 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has 119,803 shares. Moore Capital Mgmt Lp holds 0.22% or 366,793 shares in its portfolio. Jasper Ridge Prtnrs LP reported 10,924 shares. Moody National Bank & Trust Trust Division has invested 0% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Fil reported 0% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 70 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Tru Corporation holds 0.01% or 1.90M shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). State Street owns 0.01% invested in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) for 7.08 million shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Moreover, Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.04% invested in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). The Brazil-based Jgp Glob Gestao De Recursos Ltda has invested 0.09% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Invesco Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Jane Street Gru reported 65,479 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $43.69 million activity. 750,000 shares were bought by Avoro Capital Advisors LLC, worth $11.33M on Monday, May 13.

More notable recent Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 04/10/2019: IMMU,GH,OTLK – Nasdaq” on April 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Immunomedics Announces Departure of Chief Medical Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on April 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: American Airlines, MGM and More – Yahoo Finance” on June 09, 2019. More interesting news about Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: CSOD, IMMU, CVS – Nasdaq” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Today: iQiyi Surges on Award; Intel, Cisco Struggle – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) was sold by Hu W. Bradford.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Inv Mngmt invested in 133,940 shares or 1.59% of the stock. Amalgamated Comml Bank accumulated 302,341 shares. 703,685 are held by South Texas Money Mgmt Limited. Neville Rodie & Shaw has invested 0.06% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Farmers State Bank holds 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 546 shares. North Star Mngmt stated it has 0.06% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Lockheed Martin Mngmt has 148,200 shares. Sequoia Fincl Lc invested in 0.05% or 9,351 shares. Moreover, Mufg Americas Hldg Corp has 0.61% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Co owns 1.52M shares. Greenhaven Associates Inc owns 12.16 million shares. Addison holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 9,045 shares. Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives stated it has 42,165 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Meyer Handelman invested 0.16% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Fayez Sarofim And owns 14,906 shares.