Nomura Holdings Has Increased By $1.80 Million Its Hcp (HCP) Stake; European Equity Fund (EEA) Sentiment Is 1.83

European Equity Fund Inc (EEA) investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.23, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 11 investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 6 sold and reduced equity positions in European Equity Fund Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 3.21 million shares, up from 2.98 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding European Equity Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 4 Increased: 8 New Position: 3.

Nomura Holdings Inc increased Hcp Inc (HCP) stake by 414.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nomura Holdings Inc acquired 57,991 shares as Hcp Inc (HCP)’s stock rose 6.68%. The Nomura Holdings Inc holds 71,972 shares with $2.25 million value, up from 13,981 last quarter. Hcp Inc now has $17.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $34.87. About 237,177 shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 05/03/2018 – HCP to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 20/04/2018 – DJ HCP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCP); 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Adjusted FFO 48c/Share; 10/04/2018 – MOROCCO PLANNING AGENCY HCP EMAILS QTRLY GDP DATA; 15/03/2018 – HCP Closes on the Sale of Its Tandem Mezzanine Loan Investment; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMING AFFO PER SHARE, FFO PER SHARE, NET INCOME PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 EPS 79c-EPS 85c; 02/05/2018 – HCP NAMES LYDIA KENNARD & KENT GRIFFIN TO BOARD; 15/03/2018 – FUNDAMENTAL ADVISORS BUYS MEZZANINE LOAN FROM HCP FOR $112M; 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased General Electric Co (Call) (NYSE:GE) stake by 2.35M shares to 1.18M valued at $11.77M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) stake by 517,085 shares and now owns 12,238 shares. Apollo Commercial Real Estat (NYSE:ARI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold HCP shares while 137 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 438.78 million shares or 0.89% more from 434.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Asset Ltd Liability Company accumulated 30,204 shares. Hexavest holds 1.44 million shares. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Limited, a Florida-based fund reported 21,762 shares. Fernwood Inv Mngmt Limited Liability reported 13,038 shares stake. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny reported 0.04% stake. The Massachusetts-based Moors & Cabot Incorporated has invested 0.02% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Cornerstone Advsrs Inc accumulated 1,528 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited accumulated 390,811 shares. Numerixs Invest Techs reported 28,800 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Company owns 15,005 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Corporation owns 446,586 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Company holds 565,582 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 56,431 shares stake. Axa accumulated 36,487 shares. Moreover, Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 0.54% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP).

The European Equity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc. The company has market cap of $67.21 million. The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 1.41% of its portfolio in The European Equity Fund, Inc. for 320,697 shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 1.69 million shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc has 0.14% invested in the company for 35,572 shares. The United Kingdom-based City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd has invested 0.08% in the stock. Karpus Management Inc., a New York-based fund reported 257,555 shares.