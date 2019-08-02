Nomura Holdings Has Cut Its Zions Bancorp Na (ZION) Stake by $10.94 Million; Valuation Declined; Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Holder Maple Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.10 Million as Shares Declined

Maple Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 8.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc sold 8,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 91,307 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.85 million, down from 99,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $111.62. About 1.41 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 06/04/2018 – INCYTE- SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA; 26/04/2018 – Lilly Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – REG-Oral semaglutide shows superior improvement in HbA1c vs empagliflozin in the PIONEER 2 trial; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 02/04/2018 – SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES – DSMB RECOMMENDED TO SEEK REGULATORY GUIDANCE BY FDA FOR FURTHER DEVELOPMENT OF COMBINATION OF NEUVAX + HERCEPTIN IN TNBC; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 19/04/2018 – Good news for $GLPG $GILD $ABBV is that FDA sees thrombosis as a unique issue with $INCY $LLY baricitinib and not seen with other JAKi; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA GRANTED OPDIVO COMBO BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorp Na (ZION) by 83.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc sold 237,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The institutional investor held 46,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, down from 283,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Zions Bancorp Na for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $42.71. About 1.16M shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 09/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – Zions Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Zions’ Ratings And Stable Outlook; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANC 1Q EPS $1.09; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Tax Reform Reduced Tax Rate to 23% Vs. Mid-To-Low 30% Range; 12/04/2018 – Jill Vaughan Named First Female Honoree In Texas Bankers Hall Of Fame; 24/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 12/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 26/04/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Board Declares Dividends; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) CAPITAL WAS $6.3 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.86 million for 9.80 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $777,478 activity. Another trade for 5,169 shares valued at $259,205 was made by ALEXANDER BRUCE K on Tuesday, February 12. STEPHENS STEVEN DAN also sold $385,590 worth of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) on Monday, February 4. The insider SHIREY TERRY ALAN sold $24,756.

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $23.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ross Stores Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ROST) by 24,095 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $2.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25 million and $425.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,372 shares to 33,808 shares, valued at $8.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.