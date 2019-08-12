Nomura Holdings Has Cut Its Position in Kar Auction Services (Put) (KAR) by $1.69 Million; Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA) Position Raised by Capital Management Associates

Capital Management Associates increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) by 66.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 8,800 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 5,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $408.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $156.97. About 5.22M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS CHINA’S DEBT PROBLEMS STILL CONTINUE TO BE THERE- CNBC; 31/03/2018 – Be Patient on Tencent, Alibaba — Barron’s; 19/03/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Baidu, Alibaba, BP Trade Actively; 11/05/2018 – MEDIA-Jack Ma’s Ant Snags Carlyle, CPPIB for $10 Billion Funding – Bloomberg; 09/04/2018 – US News: China’s SenseTime Valued at $4.5 Billion After Alibaba-Led Funding; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba Cloud’s Indonesian Data Center Commences Operation; 13/03/2018 – Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo raises $866 million led by Alibaba; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Health Information Technology: To Acquire Alibaba Holding Unit Ali JK Medical Products for HK$10.6 Billion; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adj EPS 91c

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Kar Auction Services Inc (Put) (KAR) by 45.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc sold 33,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The institutional investor held 40,100 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, down from 73,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Kar Auction Services Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $24.74. About 250,178 shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC KAR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q OPER REV. $950.5M, EST. $923.7M; 27/03/2018 – NEWTON RESOURCES LTD – CHENG KAR SHUN RESIGNED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 76C

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Alibaba Stock Has Plenty of Juice to Rally Higher – Investorplace.com” on July 19, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) reportedly plans a second listing in Hong Kong – Live Trading News” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Alibaba Short Thesis – Seeking Alpha” on March 19, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Look At Some Large Alibaba Option Trades – Benzinga” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba: Dual-Listing Dilution Analysis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 0.00% more from 127.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur Com New York owns 23,612 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Co accumulated 5,672 shares. Boston Ptnrs accumulated 5.71M shares. Blair William & Communications Il holds 0.01% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) or 20,789 shares. First Personal Fincl stated it has 0.01% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Hwg Hldg Limited Partnership reported 40 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Fiera Capital Corporation has invested 0.18% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Regions Fincl holds 0.03% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) or 55,067 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 99,038 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corp has 186 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sirios Mngmt LP reported 0.91% stake. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 0% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Barclays Public Limited Co accumulated 485,957 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc invested in 1,100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The New York-based Mackay Shields Ltd has invested 0% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR).

More notable recent KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Midday movers and shakers – Seeking Alpha” on February 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “KAR Auction Services 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 20, 2019, Foxbusiness.com published: “Why KAR Auction Stock Plunged Nearly 20% This Morning – Fox Business” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analyst: Underlying Demand Doesn’t Support ‘Relief Rally’ In Trucking Stocks – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KAR Auction Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $23.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 464,349 shares to 514,349 shares, valued at $23.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hershey Co/The (NYSE:HSY) by 29,667 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,171 shares, and has risen its stake in Dte Energy Company (NYSE:DTE).