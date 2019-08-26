Nomura Holdings Has Cut Its Fortune Brands Home & Securi (FBHS) Position by $519,585 as Stock Price Rose; Oceanfirst Finl (OCFC) Shareholder Clover Partners LP Decreased Its Holding as Shares Declined

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Securi (FBHS) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc sold 11,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The institutional investor held 109,282 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.23M, down from 120,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Securi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.11% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $49.56. About 1.07M shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 25/04/2018 – Moen Inspires Consumers and Designers at New Design Center in Chicago’s Merchandise Mart; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS: $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Sees 2018 Sales Growht 6% to 7%; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.58-Adj EPS $3.70; 19/04/2018 – DJ Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBHS); 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.63, REV VIEW $5.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years

Clover Partners Lp decreased its stake in Oceanfirst Finl Corp (OCFC) by 11.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clover Partners Lp sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.17% . The hedge fund held 110,400 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66M, down from 125,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clover Partners Lp who had been investing in Oceanfirst Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $20.69. About 173,388 shares traded. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has declined 16.75% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OCFC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ OceanFirst Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OCFC); 09/04/2018 – OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Jeana M. Piscatelli, Senior Vice Pres and Director of Cash Management; 29/05/2018 – VP Iantosca Gifts 950 Of Oceanfirst Financial Corp; 07/03/2018 OceanFirst at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 05/04/2018 – OceanFirst Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Jeana M. Piscatelli, Senior Vice President and Director of Cash Management; 08/05/2018 – OceanFirst Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold OCFC shares while 36 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 33.17 million shares or 3.55% less from 34.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,944 were reported by Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. 1,118 are held by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Clover Prns Ltd Partnership holds 4.71% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) or 110,400 shares. M&T Bancshares Corp owns 144,200 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Kennedy Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.28% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Private Capital Ltd Llc holds 1.17% of its portfolio in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) for 321,171 shares. Fj Cap Llc stated it has 4.71% of its portfolio in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Skyline Asset LP holds 2.07% of its portfolio in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) for 506,500 shares. Barclays Public Ltd stated it has 0% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Victory Mgmt Incorporated has 0.07% invested in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) for 1.34 million shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn Incorporated owns 0% invested in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) for 3,925 shares. Lpl Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 33,614 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $125,350 activity.

Analysts await OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 5.66% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.53 per share. OCFC’s profit will be $28.64M for 9.24 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by OceanFirst Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.80% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold FBHS shares while 119 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 116.44 million shares or 1.22% less from 117.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt holds 19,178 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs invested in 1.09M shares. Point72 Asset LP reported 0.08% stake. State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 209,994 shares. Brown Advisory has invested 0% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Tarbox Family Office, a California-based fund reported 1,096 shares. Weitz Inv Mngmt invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Massachusetts-based Moors & Cabot has invested 0.02% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Engines Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 11,859 shares. Manchester Cap Management Limited stated it has 45 shares. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Il owns 4,832 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Clearbridge Limited Com has invested 0% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 163,387 shares. North Star Investment Mngmt holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 380,039 shares.

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $23.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 24,116 shares to 38,616 shares, valued at $8.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 79,673 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,819 shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Plc (Call) (NYSE:BP).