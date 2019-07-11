Nomura Holdings Has Cut Its Campbell Soup Co (CPB) Holding by $2.40 Million; Stock Price Rose; Horrell Capital Management Cut Netscout Systems (NTCT) Holding by $980,000 as Stock Value Declined

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) by 96.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc sold 64,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,614 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99,000, down from 67,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $40.67. About 423,924 shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has declined 2.65% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Denise Morrison Retires–3rd Update; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO CPB.N FY SHR VIEW $3.12, REV VIEW $8.76 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – CAMPBELL NAMES ANA DOMINGUEZ AS PRESIDENT, CAMPBELL FRESH; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO – DENISE M. MORRISON, PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND A DIRECTOR, HAS CHOSEN TO RETIRE EFFECTIVE TODAY; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Revises Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 23/05/2018 – Campbell Appoints Roberto Leopardi Pres, Campbell Meals & Beverages; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL: EXPECT `DOUBLE DIGIT’ INCREASES ON STEEL, ALUMINUM; 05/04/2018 – CAMPBELL NAMES LUCA MIGNINI COO; 20/05/2018 – Campbell’s Strategy Comes Under Scrutiny After CEO Departure

Horrell Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Netscout Systems Inc (NTCT) by 14.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 201,001 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.64 million, down from 236,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Netscout Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.01. About 119,229 shares traded. NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) has declined 2.55% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.98% the S&P500. Some Historical NTCT News: 15/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 22/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – NETSCOUT Wins Network Computing Product of the Year; 04/04/2018 – NETSCOUT ENGAGE ’18 Dedicated to Helping Customers Win in the Digital World; 03/05/2018 – NetScout Systems 4Q EPS 20c; 04/05/2018 – NETSCOUT Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – NETSCOUT Adds Two New Directors; 18/04/2018 – Brazilian Network Information Centre Selects NETSCOUT; 04/05/2018 – Netscout could attract activist looking for M&A deal – sources [21:25 BST04 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 15/05/2018 – NETSCOUT Honored for Delivering World-Class Customer Service

Analysts await Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 64.00% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.25 per share. CPB’s profit will be $123.29M for 24.80 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by Campbell Soup Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.79% negative EPS growth.

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $23.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 34,148 shares to 113,032 shares, valued at $6.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:CELG) by 435,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 437,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold CPB shares while 113 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 154.36 million shares or 0.72% more from 153.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Pennsylvania-based Sei Investments has invested 0.01% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Apg Asset Nv accumulated 77,769 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 339,579 shares. Daiwa Group Inc owns 16,729 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Haverford Trust Com invested in 6,290 shares. Trust Department Mb Bankshares N A reported 1,300 shares. Kansas-based Cognios Lc has invested 0.87% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Whittier Of Nevada stated it has 2,501 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Thomasville Bancorporation has 0.14% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 19,713 shares. Raymond James And Assoc accumulated 45,305 shares or 0% of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager Lp invested in 0.45% or 195,823 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement, a New York-based fund reported 281,136 shares. Third Point Limited Liability Corporation reported 21.00 million shares stake. Washington Trust Commercial Bank holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold NTCT shares while 50 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 74.59 million shares or 2.67% less from 76.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Group Ltd holds 0.06% or 1.29M shares. Product Prtn Ltd Liability Company reported 0.09% stake. Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 0.14% or 349,022 shares. 909,624 are owned by Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT). Clearbridge invested 0% in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT). Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability holds 1.14% in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) or 833,268 shares. Cs Mckee Limited Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) for 21,900 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 64,082 shares. Old Natl Commercial Bank In has invested 0.02% in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT). Swiss Bancorporation holds 142,428 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0% or 161,804 shares in its portfolio. National Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT). Fmr Lc holds 99,990 shares. Boston Prns holds 0.01% or 391,440 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $504,703 activity. Shares for $269,534 were sold by BUA JEAN A on Tuesday, February 5. $80,040 worth of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) shares were sold by DOWNING JOHN.

Analysts await NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.05 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by NetScout Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -109.26% negative EPS growth.

