Nomura Holdings Decreased Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stake as Market Value Rose; Quanta Svcs (PWR) Holder Greenhaven Associates Has Boosted Stake by $2.07 Million as Market Value Declined

Greenhaven Associates Inc increased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc bought 56,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The hedge fund held 2.79M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.16 million, up from 2.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $33.17. About 1.28M shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $2.55 TO $2.95; 11/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. 1Q Net Profit NT$2.73B Vs NT$2.79B; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Inova Diagnostics Incorporated- QUANTA-Lyser 240 EIA, Part #GS0241. The instrument is a fully automated, high-throughput,; 10/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Apr Rev NT$69.24B; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 10/04/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Mar Rev NT$71.85B; 22/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – Quanta Successfully Completes Pilot Treatments in France; 26/03/2018 – QUANTA 4Q NET INCOME NT$3.6B, EST. NT$4.88B; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC – INCREASES 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 35.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc sold 1,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 3,480 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, down from 5,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $4.42 during the last trading session, reaching $495.45. About 970,964 shares traded or 43.96% up from the average. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.73 million activity.

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $23.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 21,025 shares to 25,087 shares, valued at $1.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 37,030 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,949 shares, and has risen its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00M for 52.48 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual earnings per share reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.22% or 79,111 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Corp, a Ohio-based fund reported 80,652 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Il holds 1,965 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Pittenger Anderson reported 0.28% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Sigma Investment Counselors owns 0.3% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 4,230 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Co Limited Liability owns 250 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Private Tru Communications Na accumulated 758 shares. Trust Co Of Virginia Va reported 905 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Hightower Advsrs Lc owns 0.03% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 9,053 shares. Zwj Inv Counsel Incorporated owns 450 shares. Sandy Spring Natl Bank has invested 0.05% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd holds 0.5% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 7,214 shares. Comerica Retail Bank holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 27,092 shares. Cornerstone Advisors has invested 0.01% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Veritas Inv Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 183 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Greenhaven Associates Inc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $5.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 352,900 shares to 32.44M shares, valued at $284.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.34 million shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

