Nomura Holdings Decreased Holding in Denbury Res (DNR) by $909,446; Bancolombia S A (CIB) Holder Morgan Stanley Cut Stake as Valuation Declined

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Denbury Res Inc (DNR) by 34.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc sold 454,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.05% . The institutional investor held 864,078 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 million, down from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Denbury Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $535.41 million market cap company. The stock increased 6.54% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.14. About 10.72M shares traded. Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) has declined 75.85% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.85% the S&P500. Some Historical DNR News: 08/05/2018 – DENBURY RESOURCES INC – BANK CREDIT FACILITY BORROWING BASE REAFFIRMED AT $1.05 BLN; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Denbury Resources Outlook To Pos; Rtgs Affirmed; 08/05/2018 – Denbury Resources 1Q Net $39.6M; 08/05/2018 – Denbury Resources 1Q EPS 9c; 08/05/2018 – Denbury Resources Reports Successful Additional Mission Canyon Wells; 08/05/2018 – Denbury Resources !Q Adjusted Cash Flow From Operations $125M; 09/04/2018 – Denbury Resources at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES DENBURY RESOURCES INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘CCC+’; 19/04/2018 – DJ Denbury Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNR); 08/05/2018 – DENBURY RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 12C, EST. 11C

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Bancolombia S A (CIB) by 49.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley sold 8,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.50% . The institutional investor held 8,518 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $435,000, down from 16,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Bancolombia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $49.59. About 61,029 shares traded. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has risen 5.66% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500.

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $23.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 31,584 shares to 35,741 shares, valued at $4.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Endo International Plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) by 754,398 shares in the quarter, for a total of 906,698 shares, and has risen its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.58, from 1.5 in 2018Q4.

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09B and $353.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Midstream Partners (NYSE:AMID) by 501,312 shares to 701,746 shares, valued at $3.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Overstock Com Inc Del (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 1.34M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.97 million shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).