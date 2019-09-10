Nomura Holdings Cut Kellogg Co (K) Stake by $573,664; Shares Declined; Centene Del (CNC) Shares Rose While B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Increased Stake

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 102.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management bought 11,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 23,169 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23M, up from 11,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $47.01. About 1.87M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Centene: Fidelis Acquisition Expected to Close on or About July 1; 02/04/2018 – Centene: On Closing, Fidelis Care to Operate as For-Profit Health Insurer in New York; 10/04/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene cuts 2018 forecast after delays in closing Fidelis acquisition; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval For The Fidelis Care Transaction From New York Department Of Health And New York Departmen; 08/03/2018 Centene Subsidiaries Awarded Contract In Arizona; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 15/03/2018 – Centene recently partnered with RxAdvance, a start-up that manages pharmacy benefits; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 24.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc sold 10,244 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 32,318 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81 million, down from 42,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $62.96. About 1.33M shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance; 24/04/2018 – LPL Financial and IHT Wealth Management Welcome Ric Kellogg; 15/05/2018 – Venezuela to give local Kellogg unit to workers after company halts operations; 25/05/2018 – Kellogg Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG SAYS IT WILL END OPERATIONS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY REPORTED NET SALES $3,401 MLN VS $3,248 MLN LAST YEAR; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO. REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FY EARNINGS; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG DISCONTINUING OPS IN VENEZUELA EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg’s Snack-Bar Startup Sees Peanut Butter as Growth

Analysts await Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, down 13.21% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.06 per share. K’s profit will be $306.45 million for 17.11 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Kellogg Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.07% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What To Know About Kellogg’s ‘Incogmeato’ – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “New K-MAX order from Rotex Helicopter – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kellogg – Should You Buy Now? – Seeking Alpha” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Bare Necessities: 3 Stocks That Keep Your Pantry Full – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Centene to expand presence in health insurance exchange in 10 states – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Think About Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Daniel Loeb’s 5 Biggest Stock Buys of 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Does Centene Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CNC) 11% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “6 Underperforming Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

