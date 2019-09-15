Nomura Holdings Boosted Its Mosaic Co/The (Call) (MOS) Stake by $3.41 Million; Stock Declined; As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stock Value Rose, Pennsylvania Trust Co Lifted by $3.02 Million Its Stake

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 82.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 12,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 26,548 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.69M, up from 14,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $260.7. About 605,580 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA PROVIDES STATEMENT ON FINDINGS FROM ONGOING INVESTIGATION INTO LEAD TESTING ISSUES; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG REDUCED BZUN, HTHT, GLW, BDX, D IN 1Q: 13F; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE; 22/03/2018 – BD Has Been Cooperating With FDA, Launched an Internal Investigation; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BD TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL TO FUNDS MANAGED BY APAX PARTNERS; 19/03/2018 – BDX TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – DIVESTITURE WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT TO BD REVENUE OR ADJUSTED EARNINGS FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in Mosaic Co/The (Call) (MOS) by 991.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 136,261 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.79M, up from 13,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Mosaic Co/The (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.74B market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $22.65. About 5.69 million shares traded or 4.67% up from the average. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: RESTRUCTURING PACE IN CHINA PHOSPHATE TO CONTINUE; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES INCREASING DEMAND FOR POTASH, PHOSPHATES; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – GREGORY EBEL SUCCEEDS ROBERT LUMPKINS AS CHAIRMAN; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.20-Adj EPS $1.60; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 18/04/2018 – Mosaic Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $900 MLN – $1,100 MLN; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC EXPECTS PRICES WILL STAY FIRM LATER IN 2018; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: James Popowich Retires From Board; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $30

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $423,564 activity. The insider BEEBE CHERYL K bought $249,692. Isaacson Mark J. bought $23,550 worth of stock. The insider Freeland Clint bought $100,300.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.88 in 2019Q1.

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $21.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 91,460 shares to 40 shares, valued at $2,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in China Lodging Group Ltd by 17,515 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,200 shares, and cut its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 112,299 shares to 2,275 shares, valued at $753,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 41,261 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,172 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).