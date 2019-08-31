Nomura Holdings Boosted Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Position by $13.59 Million; Motorcar Pts Amer (MPAA) Shareholder Fine Capital Partners LP Increased Its Holding

Fine Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc (MPAA) by 51.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp bought 481,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 1.41 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.62M, up from 929,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $274.48 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $14.53. About 65,472 shares traded. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 16.84% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MPAA News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Motorcar Parts of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPAA); 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Motorcar Parts; 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Motorcar Parts; 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 17/04/2018 – Motorcar Parts Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR) by 161.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 339,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.50% . The institutional investor held 550,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.04 million, up from 210,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Esperion Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $979.20M market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $36.64. About 254,794 shares traded. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has declined 7.61% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ESPR News: 22/05/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc; 24/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintif; 22/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Esperion to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 30/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 6, 2018 (ESPR); 07/03/2018 – ESPERION SHARE RISE 7.8% AFTER HEART PILL RESULTS; 02/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.73; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc; 13/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Star Bulk Carriers, IPG Photonics, Mellanox Technologies, Hollysys Automation Technologies, Es; 27/03/2018 – ESPERION THERAPEUTICS INC – STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT WITH 30% ADDITIONAL LDL-C LOWERING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ESPR shares while 32 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 25.02 million shares or 3.96% more from 24.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,635 are held by Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership. Jasper Ridge Partners Limited Partnership invested 0.02% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 0% stake. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability reported 60 shares. Ameriprise Finance Incorporated has invested 0% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Bailard Inc holds 59,500 shares. Vanguard Grp reported 1.76 million shares. Qs Investors Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 50,000 shares. Toth Fin Advisory reported 25 shares. Grp One Trading LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Bancorp Of Montreal Can stated it has 575 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pentwater LP holds 1.25% or 2.48 million shares in its portfolio. Art Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 67,643 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corporation owns 103,133 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Swiss Bankshares reported 44,000 shares stake.

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $23.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 246,829 shares to 182,471 shares, valued at $6.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 3.29M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 235,964 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold MPAA shares while 29 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 20.96 million shares or 4.34% more from 20.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pzena Inv Mgmt Ltd invested 0.07% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Sg Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 1.75% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) for 507,311 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0% or 12,771 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1,700 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has 0% invested in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 30,500 shares. 86,891 are owned by Parthenon Ltd Llc. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% stake. Granite Point Cap Management LP holds 32,316 shares. Kirr Marbach And Ltd Liability In has invested 1.2% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Wells Fargo And Co Mn reported 207,907 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 5,982 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Us Savings Bank De invested in 0% or 753 shares. 24,340 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. Thrivent For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 14,450 shares.