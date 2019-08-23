Nomura Holdings Boosted Aes (Call) (AES) Stake By $1.89 Million; Robecosam Ag Has Lowered Itron (ITRI) Position By $3.77 Million

Nomura Holdings Inc increased Aes Corp (Call) (AES) stake by 137.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nomura Holdings Inc acquired 111,239 shares as Aes Corp (Call) (AES)’s stock declined 0.65%. The Nomura Holdings Inc holds 192,000 shares with $3.45 million value, up from 80,761 last quarter. Aes Corp (Call) now has $9.91B valuation. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $14.93. About 816,726 shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AES’ Ba2 CFR; CHANGES RATING OUTLOOK TO; 08/05/2018 – AES HAS FIXED PRICE CONTRACT FOR COMPLETION DATE OF PROJECT; 08/05/2018 – AES TARGETS 2020 FOR COMPLETION OF ALTO MAIPO; 05/04/2018 – AES & Partners Begin Phase Il of the Mocanaqua Tunnel Project; 31/05/2018 – DPL Inc. Announces the Retirement of the J.M. Stuart and Killen Station Power Plants; 17/04/2018 – Verifone Makes History with Payment lndustry’s First AES DUKPT Key Management Implementation; 30/05/2018 – SRP, AES Launch Arizona’s First Standalone Energy Storage Project to Provide Flexible Peaking Capacity; 28/05/2018 – Japanese, U.S., German, Australian team targets big battery projects in Asia-Pacific; 13/04/2018 – AES Announces Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2/Aa1.Br Ratings To Aes Tiete´s Proposed Brl 200 Million Debentures

Robecosam Ag decreased Itron Inc (ITRI) stake by 22.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Robecosam Ag sold 82,000 shares as Itron Inc (ITRI)’s stock rose 18.93%. The Robecosam Ag holds 286,000 shares with $13.34M value, down from 368,000 last quarter. Itron Inc now has $2.74B valuation. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $67.27. About 62,017 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has risen 4.20% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 14/05/2018 – ITRON 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 15/05/2018 – Itron to Monitor Electric System in New Zealand; 22/03/2018 – ltron Expands Work in Jordan to Address Non-Revenue Water; 04/04/2018 – NorthWestern Energy Signs Contract with ltron to Modernize Energy Grid; 22/03/2018 – Utilidata and Itron Join Forces to Modernize Electric Grid; 14/05/2018 – ITRON INC – BOOKINGS IN QUARTER TOTALED $557 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Itron Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 15/05/2018 – ltron to Monitor Electric System in New Zealand; 04/04/2018 – NorthWestern Energy Signs Contract with Itron to Modernize Energy Grid; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Rev $607.2M

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 16 sales for $33.89 million activity. Another trade for 82 shares valued at $3,937 was sold by SCOPIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP.

More notable recent Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Itron (ITRI) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out? – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Itron, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ITRI) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Itron (ITRI) Beats on Q2 Earnings & Revenues, Raises Outlook – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Itron (ITRI) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates? – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Itron (ITRI) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Itron has $7500 highest and $60 lowest target. $68.80’s average target is 2.27% above currents $67.27 stock price. Itron had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, August 20. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. JMP Securities maintained it with “Buy” rating and $72 target in Thursday, February 28 report.

Robecosam Ag increased Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) stake by 62,670 shares to 77,743 valued at $8.09 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) stake by 35,902 shares and now owns 902,110 shares. Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.77, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ITRI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 35.05 million shares or 1.75% less from 35.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foundry Prtnrs Lc invested in 0.46% or 245,468 shares. The New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity has invested 0.14% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Moreover, Price T Rowe Md has 0% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 23,348 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Cushing Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 57,431 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management Corporation owns 0.03% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 57,400 shares. Fmr Limited Com holds 0% or 253,752 shares. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp accumulated 0.07% or 14,591 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 89,520 shares. Amg Funds owns 7,158 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Voloridge Management Ltd stated it has 0.02% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al stated it has 82,300 shares. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 70,743 shares or 0.18% of the stock.

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) stake by 78,940 shares to 1,821 valued at $33,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cummins Inc (Put) (NYSE:CMI) stake by 81,069 shares and now owns 3,100 shares. Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macroview Inv Management Ltd Llc accumulated 173 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Company holds 0% or 4 shares. North Star Asset Management owns 899,220 shares. Whitebox Limited accumulated 32,702 shares. Natixis Lp holds 0% or 28,750 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Finance stated it has 47,528 shares. Cleararc Capital stated it has 16,084 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 2.84 million are held by Cap Guardian Tru Com. Daiwa Secs Group Inc Inc holds 28,161 shares. Pnc Services Gp Inc Inc reported 0% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Ibm Retirement Fund reported 19,139 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York accumulated 23,527 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates has 1.08% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 246,282 shares. 240,450 are held by Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Bokf Na holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 82,210 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $41.58 million activity. $41.58M worth of The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) shares were bought by UBBEN JEFFREY W.

Among 3 analysts covering AES Corp (NYSE:AES), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. AES Corp has $18.5 highest and $16.5 lowest target. $17.67’s average target is 18.35% above currents $14.93 stock price. AES Corp had 8 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 13. The stock of The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) earned “Hold” rating by UBS on Thursday, February 28. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Macquarie Research.