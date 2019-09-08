Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Upped Its Stake in Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) by $2.57 Million as Market Value Rose; Hansberger Growth Investors LP Raised Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactu (TSM) as Stock Value Declined

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactu (TSM) by 11.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp bought 13,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 138,499 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.67 million, up from 124,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactu for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $43.71. About 4.33 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 08/03/2018 – GlobalFoundries asks China’s regulators to probe rival TSMC for violating antitrust laws, sources say; 08/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$506 MLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry company and manufactures chips for Apple and its component suppliers; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET GROWTH AT 5 PCT; 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$856 MLN; 03/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$2.7 BLN; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Tsmc’s Rating To Aa3; Outlook Stable; 10/05/2018 – TSMC SAYS APRIL SALES +44.0 PCT ON YEAR; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platform Certified for TSMC’s Most Advanced 5-nm Process Technology for Early Design Starts

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 178.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 58,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The institutional investor held 91,030 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10 million, up from 32,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $49.53. About 234,507 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Exits Position in QTS Realty; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $113.7 MLN VS $106 MLN; 25/04/2018 – QTS REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 30/04/2018 – Land & Buildings: QTS Board Hasn’t Acknowledged or Pledged to Fix Failures in Corporate Governance and Compensation Practices; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS ISSUES LETTER TO FELLOW QTS HOLDERS; 30/04/2018 – Land & Buildings: QTS Board Should Be Focused on Separate Chmn and CEO Roles; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – EXPECTS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $425 MLN TO $475 MLN, FRONT END LOADED IN 2018; 30/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Letter to QTS Shareholders; 03/05/2018 – All QTS Directors Reelected at Annual Meeting; 24/04/2018 – QTS SEES PACT BACKING REV GROWTH, PROFITABILITY STARTING IN ’19

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.90, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold QTS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 58.29 million shares or 16.30% more from 50.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0.01% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 16,723 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Company, Georgia-based fund reported 17,019 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Lc invested in 0.01% or 466,892 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank holds 0.01% or 7,374 shares in its portfolio. 4,856 were accumulated by Starr Co Incorporated. Cbre Clarion Securities Limited Liability Com reported 707,426 shares. Advisory Service Networks Ltd has invested 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership invested 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Fmr Lc owns 0% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 1 shares. Washington Inc has 0.64% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Copeland Limited Liability Company invested in 1.2% or 385,243 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 21,000 shares. 15,900 are owned by Co National Bank. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS).

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64B and $10.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 153,263 shares to 566,741 shares, valued at $28.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

