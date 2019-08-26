Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Upped Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $22.39 Million; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shares Declined While America First Investment Advisors Boosted Holding

America First Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc bought 19,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 248,136 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.81M, up from 229,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.98% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $32.03. About 13.96M shares traded or 35.48% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 16; 28/04/2018 – Schlumberger Gets Approval to Buy Into Russia’s Biggest Driller; 13/04/2018 – Kenya’s National Oil and Schlumberger sign field development deal; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q EPS 38c; 15/05/2018 – Norway’s Borr Drilling to buy five jack-up oil rigs for $720 mln; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO POTENTIAL LOWER PRODUCTION OF STEP-OUT DRILLING FROM TIER 1 ACREAGE; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT WILL BE REQUIRED TO MINIMIZE IMPENDING DEFICIT IN OIL MARKET; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S SLB.N PAAL KIBSGAARD SAYS THE OIL DOWNTURN HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON THE ORGANIZATION; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA TO DISCUSS 4 OPTIONS FOR SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: RIA

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 12,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 163,755 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $291.61 million, up from 151,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81M shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/04/2018 – KJRH-TV Tulsa: Source: Tulsa in talks with Amazon for fulfillment center; 21/05/2018 – Seller Labs Ignite And Feedback Genius Tools Now Available At The New Amazon Marketplace Appstore; 06/03/2018 – Examining Amazon’s Ambitious 2018 (Video); 15/03/2018 – THE PLAINTIFF, TRI HUYNH, FILED HIS WHISTLEBLOWER LAWSUIT WITH A FEDERAL COURT IN CALIFORNIA; 14/05/2018 – Amazon adopts new policy to promote board diversity; 27/03/2018 – High stakes Amazon places its […]; 18/04/2018 – The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Tuesday approved an Amazon.com subsidiary’s September 2014 filing for a patent that can correlate different data streams and sell the combined feed in a marketplace; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Has More Than 100 Million Members — 3rd Update; 12/04/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: @Walmart close to buying majority of India’s @Flipkart; 13/03/2018 – ShareCast: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan to launch business credit card

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 4.05% stake. Jasper Ridge Prns Limited Partnership invested in 0.18% or 2,382 shares. Mechanics Bankshares Trust Department invested in 1.15% or 2,822 shares. Drexel Morgan And stated it has 990 shares. Fragasso Gp holds 233 shares. 4,995 were accumulated by Timber Creek Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Robecosam Ag holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,115 shares. Horizon Service Lc reported 211 shares stake. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 1.07% or 2.03M shares. Ruggie Capital holds 2,288 shares or 4.8% of its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A holds 1.96% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 20,121 shares. Agf Invs Inc has 117,982 shares. West Oak Capital Ltd has invested 1.61% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Polaris Greystone Group Inc Limited Company holds 0.37% or 2,735 shares in its portfolio. 1,394 were accumulated by Contour Asset Mgmt Limited Company.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64 billion and $10.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 7,891 shares to 123,739 shares, valued at $18.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 16,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,624 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).