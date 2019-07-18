Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Trimmed Sysco (SYY) Stake by $702,702; Cincinnati Finl (CINF) Holder Aspiriant Has Cut Position by $3.03 Million as Valuation Rose

Aspiriant Llc decreased its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (CINF) by 43.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc sold 35,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,509 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91 million, down from 81,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Cincinnati Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $106.95. About 21,294 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 36.65% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,203 MLN VS $1,154 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cincinnati Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CINF); 16/03/2018 Cincinnati Financial Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: JLL’s Cincinnati office adds retail VP; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $1.26B

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 3.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 10,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 262,461 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.52 million, down from 273,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $71.25. About 93,250 shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 17.49% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500.

Analysts await Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.69 EPS, down 14.81% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.81 per share. CINF’s profit will be $112.63 million for 38.75 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by Cincinnati Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold CINF shares while 142 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 100.86 million shares or 1.50% less from 102.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09B and $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,066 shares to 123,083 shares, valued at $35.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 10,234 shares in the quarter, for a total of 434,802 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IUSV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 13.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.94 per share. SYY’s profit will be $549.96 million for 16.65 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.44% EPS growth.

