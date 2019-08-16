Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Trimmed Position in Caterpillar Del (CAT) as Stock Value Declined; As American Water Works (AWK) Market Value Rose, Reaves W H & Company Has Lowered Its Stake by $20.61 Million

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 3,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 427,401 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.91M, down from 431,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $116.53. About 2.16 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 12/04/2018 – Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom: @JimCramer; 02/05/2018 – Caterpillar Helps Customers Build a Better World; 13/03/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 8-K; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR- BONFIELD TO GET $800,000 CASH SIGN-ON BONUS PAID AS SOON AS ADMINISTRATIVELY PRACTICABLE AFTER COMPLETION OF FIRST DAY OF EMPLOYMENT; 09/04/2018 – Caterpillar Announces Executive Officer Retirement; 03/05/2018 – Caterpillar Announces New Industrial Power Systems Vice President; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar names National Grid’s Andrew Bonfield as CFO; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar: Appointed Andrew Bonfield as Chief Fincl Officer Effective Sept 1; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Backlog Grows as Torrid Order Pace Strains Supply

Reaves W H & Company Inc decreased its stake in American Water Works (AWK) by 26.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc sold 198,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 551,849 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.54 million, down from 750,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in American Water Works for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $123.86. About 560,176 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 06/03/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Targets Utility Scammers for National Consumer Protection Week; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY – AFFIRMS 2018 EPS GUIDANCE RANGE OF $3.22 – $3.32; 23/03/2018 – Company Profile for Kentucky American Water; 19/03/2018 – New Jersey American Water Reminds Customers That Each Drop Adds Up During Fix a Leak Week; 13/04/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER: PACT TO BUY ALTON’S REGIONAL WASTEWATER; 14/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Unveils Interactive Map to Spotlight Pipeline Projects; 29/03/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo, Tilden to Participate in P3 Water Summit; 30/03/2018 – North American Water Filtration Bottle Market 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – Illinois American Water Acquires Village Of Fisher Water And Wastewater Systems; 15/05/2018 – American Water Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “American Water Awarded LEED Platinum Certification for new Corporate Headquarters in Camden, NJ – Business Wire” on August 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “American Water Appoints Three New Independent Members to its Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on July 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “American Water Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “New Jersey American Water to Announce Another Nearly $1 Million Grant to Fund Cramer Hill Revitalization Projects – Business Wire” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “American Water CEO Susan Story & SVP Cheryl Norton Set to Speak at 2019 NARUC Summer Policy Summit – Business Wire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03B and $3.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pac Corp Com (NYSE:UNP) by 133,291 shares to 660,774 shares, valued at $110.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 3,015 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,715 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bank De has 0.02% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Verition Fund Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 2,365 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.04% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Moreover, Thrivent For Lutherans has 0% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 8,072 shares. 200,000 were accumulated by Crow Point Prtnrs Lc. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). 1,914 are held by Smithfield. Scholtz & Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.42% or 5,990 shares. C M Bidwell And Associates Limited has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Gilman Hill Asset Ltd has 7,975 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. 39,024 were accumulated by Mackay Shields Ltd Liability. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management owns 7,574 shares. First Foundation Advsrs, a California-based fund reported 2,237 shares. Cipher Limited Partnership owns 4,504 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability stated it has 33,693 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AGCO, Apple, Caterpillar, Cisco, Deere, Evergy, Levi Strauss, Paypal, Slack, Urban Outfitters and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Caterpillar tagged with Sell equivalent at Stephens – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analyst Discusses Caterpillar’s Earnings Miss – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Caterpillar Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Trump Again Calls For ‘Substantial Fed Cuts’ In Series Of Tweets – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63 billion for 10.08 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64B and $10.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 47,000 shares to 136,100 shares, valued at $5.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 53,531 shares in the quarter, for a total of 256,631 shares, and has risen its stake in Park Hotels Resorts Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valley Natl Advisers, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,968 shares. Burney Communication holds 0.11% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) or 13,240 shares. Raymond James Assoc accumulated 642,606 shares. Lingohr And Partner Asset Gmbh owns 7,154 shares or 1% of their US portfolio. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.35% stake. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 10,494 shares. Town And Country Bancorp And Dba First Bankers has 2,017 shares. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 471,121 shares. Personal Capital Advsr owns 2,385 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Howland Management Lc accumulated 28,845 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Co Limited has invested 0.14% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Amalgamated Retail Bank reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Edge Wealth Management Lc invested 0% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Garrison Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 2,567 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Davenport And Co Lc reported 54,047 shares.