Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Trimmed Its Pg&E (PCG) Position by $1.21 Million; Investment House Raised Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $3.24 Million as Stock Declined

Investment House Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 11.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc bought 1,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 18,002 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.06 million, up from 16,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $902.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $22.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.54. About 2.04 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/05/2018 – Amazon Pauses Huge Development Plans in Seattle Over Tax Plan; 02/04/2018 – Amazon, already struggling to crack markets in Asia, has yet to set foot in the South Korean market; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – On Amazon, a quarter of merchants’ sales are cross-border; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s Profit Swells to $1.6 Billion, Lifted by Its Cloud Business; 24/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Best Buy Spending to Fight Amazon; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Intel Earnings Boost Tech Momentum in Post-Market Surge; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s quarterly advertising sales surpassed $2 billion for the first time in the first quarter; 06/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Airbnb nabs Amazon’s head of Prime; 15/05/2018 – Amazon Go – a cashierless version of 7-Eleven – is expanding to San Francisco and Chicago:

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 74.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 71,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $445,000, down from 96,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.06% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $12.25. About 12.35 million shares traded or 51.54% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: PG&E Opens Wildfire Safety Operations Center; 21/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/21/2018 03:08 AM; 22/03/2018 – PG&E TO INSTALL MORE WEATHER STATIONS TO MONITOR FIRE THREAT; 22/05/2018 – PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate Resilience; 03/05/2018 – PG&E FILED TO RECOVER EXCESSIVE FIRE INSURANCE PREMIUMS; 29/05/2018 – Investors Eye PG&E After Power Lines Faulted for Smaller Fires; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/04/2018 04:16 PM; 11/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/11/2018 12:20 PM; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Pacific Gas & Electric Pref Stock Rtg To ‘CCC+’; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO GEISHA WILLIAMS SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK

